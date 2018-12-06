Constantine Germanacos and Penny Fuller Will Join the Company of ANASTASIA

Anastasia will welcome new cast members to the Broadhurst Theatre this winter. Beginning Tuesday, December 18, original company member Constantine Germanacos will rejoin the hit Broadway musical as "Gleb." Emmy Award Winner Penny Fuller will assume the role of the "Dowager Empress" the week of January 7.

Constantine Germanacos originated the parts of "Tsar Nicholas II" and "Count Ipolitov" in the Hartford Stage and Broadway productions of Anastasia. He previously appeared on Broadway in Evita.

Penny Fuller returns to Broadway after last appearing in the 2017 revival of Sunday in the Park with George. She is a two-time Tony Award nominee for her work as Eve Harrington in Applause (1970) and Gabrielle Buonocelli in The Dinner Party (2000). Penny is an Emmy Award winner for her performance as "Mrs. Kendal" in "The Elephant Man" (ABC) and a five-time nominee.

Max von Essen will play his final performance as "Gleb" on Sunday, December 16 and Judy Kaye will play her final performance as the "Dowager Empress" on Sunday, January 6.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), and direction by Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak. The company is led by Christy Altomare, Cody Simpson, John Bolton, and Vicki Lewis.

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic RAGTIME, and inspired by the beloved films, Anastasia is the new Broadway musical that's "one of the most gorgeous shows in years!" (New York Observer). This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

ANASTASIA has played to sold out crowds on Broadway since opening in April 2017, in addition to garnering multiple Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards and nominations.

In May 2017, plans for international productions of Anastasia across Europe, Asia, Australia and South America were announced. In its European premiere, Anastasia began performances on October 3, 2018 in Madrid, Spain - the first city to open the show after Broadway. Stuttgart, Germany is the second European city to host the production and began performances on November 15, 2018. The list of international markets with plans underway for Anastasia also includes Holland, Korea, Japan, Mexico, Australia, Brazil and more to be announced.

The US National Tour of Anastasia began performances in Schenectady, NY and is currently playing across the country. The tour will travel to the Bass Concert Hall in Austin, TX, the Oriental Theatre in Chicago, The Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco and 24 other cities during the 2018/2019 season with additional cities to be announced for 2019/2020.

The original Broadway cast recording is available at BroadwayRecords.com, Amazon.com and iTunes. The 75-minute album includes the Academy Award nominated favorite "Journey to the Past" alongside new numbers from the show such as Christy Altomare's haunting "In My Dreams," Ramin Karimloo's passionate "Still" and Derek Klena's heart-racing "My Petersburg."

The cast also includes Alex Aquilino, Lauren Blackman, Kathryn Boswell, Maria Briggs, Justin Scott Brown, Kyle Brown, Kristen Smith Davis, Colby Dezelick, Janet Dickinson, Wes Hart, Anika Lore Hatch, Ken Krugman, Brian Munn, Delilah Rose Pellow, James A. Pierce III, Molly Rushing, Tally Sessions, Jennifer Smith, Matt Wiercinski, Lyrica Woodruff, and Kelli Youngman.

The creative team includes Peggy Hickey (Choreography), Alexander Dodge (Set Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), Donald Holder (Lighting Design), Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), Aaron Rhyne (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair/Wig Design), Joe Dulude II (Makeup Design), Tom Murray (Music Supervision & Direction), Doug Besterman (Orchestrations), David Chase (Dance Arranger), casting by Telsey + Company/Craig Burns, CSA. The stage production was originally commissioned by Dmitry Bogachev. Eric Cornell (Rocky, Small Mouth Sounds) serves as Executive Producer.

ANASTASIA is produced by Stage Entertainment, Bill Taylor (Sister Act, Rocky), Tom Kirdahy (It's Only A Play, The Visit), Hunter Arnold (Kinky Boots, Spring Awakening) and Dan Hinde, 50 Church Street Productions, The Shubert Organization, Elizabeth Dewberry & Ali Ahmet Kocabiyik, Carl Daikeler, Van Dean/Stephanie Rosenberg, Warner/Chappell Music, 42nd.Club/Phil Kenny, Judith Ann Abrams Productions, Broadway Asia/Umeda Arts Theater, Mark Lee & Ed Filipowski, Harriet Newman Leve, Peter May, David Mirvish, Sandi Moran, Seoul Broadcasting System, Sara Beth Zivitz, Michael Stotts, LD Entertainment/Sally Cade Holmes, Jay Alix & Una Jackman/BlumeGreenspan, Carolyn and Marc Seriff/Bruno Wang, and Silva Theatrical Group/Adam Zell in association with Hartford Stage.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You