Concert Series GatherNYC Continues Its Weekly Sunday Morning Concerts

The revolutionary concert series GatherNYC continues its mindful musical mornings this Sunday with the Boston-based Neave Trio, performing works by distinguished female composers from their new album Her Voice, and continues the following week the self-described "accidental brass quartet" The Westerlies. Concerts take place at 11am at SubCulture, with doors at 10:30 for complimentary coffee, pastry and community.



Neave Trio (11/10)

"'Neave' is actually a Gaelic name meaning 'bright' and 'radiant', both of which certainly apply to this trio's music making." - WQXR

On this concert, Neave Trio celebrates the release of its new album, Her Voice (Chandos Records), which honors three distinguished women composers and features a wide range of voices from the past - Amy Beach, Rebecca Clarke, and Louise Farrenc.

The Westerlies (11/17)

The fast-rising, unique group The Westerlies takes the stage on November 17th. The self-described "accidental brass quartet" takes its name from the prevailing winds that travel from the West to the East. "Skilled interpreters who are also adept improvisers" (NPR's Fresh Air), The Westerlies explore jazz, roots and chamber music influences to create the rarest of hybrids: music that is both "folk-like and composerly, lovely and intellectually rigorous" (NPR Music).

GATHERNYC:

The revolutionary Sunday morning concert series GatherNYC continues its ambitious and innovative programming featuring world-class performers, community building and spiritual nourishment. The fall 2019 season runs every week from September 22 through December 22nd.



Throughout the season, guests will be served exquisite live classical music by celebrated musicians, artisanal coffee and pastries, storytelling by winners of the Moth StorySLAM, and a brief celebration of silence. Taking place in the modern underground theatre SubCulture, the entire experience lasts one hour, and provides a communal weekly respite from the noise of the city.



This series founders and co-artistic directors are cellist Laura Metcalf and her husband, guitarist Rupert Boyd. They also comprise the international touring duo Boyd Meets Girl, whose 2017 debut album reached No. 3 on the Billboard Traditional Classical Chart.



For more information visit: http://www.gathernyc.org/





