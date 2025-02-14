Composers Concordance to Present THE WALTZ PROJECT at Austrian Cultural Forum

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Thursday, March 13th, 2025 at 6:30pm at Austrian Cultural Forum, Composers Concordance will present 'The Waltz Project,' celebrating the 200th anniversary of 'The Waltz King' Johann Strauss (ii), with new works written especially for the occasion by Austrian composers Dennis Brandner, Bernhard Eder, Franz Hackl, Max Pollak, Clemens Rofner, and Marina Vesic, as well as U.S. composers Gene Pritsker, Dan Cooper, Jane Getter, and Eugene W. McBride. Featured works include 'Waltz for Five' by Eugene W. McBride, 'Waltz UP' by Gene Pritsker, and 'Blue Danube Blues,' Gene Pritsker's take on Strauss' classic composition. The concert will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page.

About the Artists

Gene Pritsker: Composer Gene Pritsker has written over one thousand compositions, including chamber operas, orchestral and chamber works, electro-acoustic music and songs for hip-hop and rock ensembles. His compositions employ an eclectic spectrum of styles, that are influenced by his studies of various musical cultures. He is the founder and leader of Sound Liberation, an eclectic hip hop-chamber-jazz-rock-etc. ensemble. He also Co-Directs Composers Concordance. Gene's music is performed all over the world at internationally recognized festivals and by highly respected ensembles and performers. He creates music that is "not designed for easy listening or to melt into the background. It is insistent. It demands attention and curiosity."

Jane Getter: NYC-based Jane Getter is a "triple-threat" - guitarist, singer, and award- winning composer. She has been shredding boundaries since picking up a guitar at age eight and recently won the number 8 slot for best guitarist in Prog Magazine's readers poll. Her band PremoniMon has carved out a niche at the intersection of jazz, rock, metal, and singer-songwriter with masterful playing of "complex, sophisticated, and dynamic" compositions. She has toured and played with Brother Jack McDuff, Lenny White, Ursala Dudziak, Jaimoe (of the Allman Brothers), Michal Urbaniak, Kenny Garre, The Roots, The jam, Mike Clark (Headhunters), Adam Holzman & Brave New World and received worldwide exposure playing in the Saturday Night Live Band.

Dennis Brandner: Is an Austrian saxophonist, clarinetist, composer, and educator based in New York City. Known for his technical skill and creative approach, Dennis blends lyrical expression with bold improvisation. He has performed with jazz legends like Joe Zawinul and Don Menza and recorded extensively as a sideman. His debut album, Dawn Betrayed (2023), showcases his unique voice as a composer and performer. As the artistic director of Mind Machines, an audio-visual performance project, Dennis explores the intersection of live music and visuals, both driven by generative AI. This innovative project highlights his commitment to pushing the boundaries of performance, creating immersive, spontaneous experiences that challenge traditional forms of expression.

Max Pollak: A dancer, musician, and vocalist from Vienna, blends his roots in music and theater with deep expertise in jazz and Afro-Caribbean culture. Renowned globally for his unique versatility, Max has earned accolades for his work in performance, choreography, musical composition, and arrangement. He's even featured on the USPS Forever Stamp (picture on the left) celebrating Tap Dance. Max's recent groundbreaking reimagining of the comedic solo "Frosch" in "Die Fledermaus" at Bayerische Staatsoper Munich and Dutch National Opera received critical acclaim.

Franz Hackl: Trumpeter, composer and brass instrument maker is founder and artistic director of the Outreach Orchestra, Festival and Academy and leads his own group, Franz Hackl's IDO Quartet. His feed-forward approach, building on traditions and looking beyond the fashionable trend, leads to his distinctive style. As a trumpet player, Franz has toured the international festival circuit and concert halls for over twenty years and performed in renown Jazz clubs like the Jazz Standard (as a leader), Blue Note, Birdland, and Sweet Basil to name a few. As a composer, Franz was commissioned to write original music for the "Year of the Mountains" launch event at the United Nations for the opening of the Austrian Cultural Forum in New York and has composed for numerous festivals and ensembles such as Tiroler Festspiele, Europ. Forum Alpbach, Klangspuren, Festival der Regionen and the Absolute Ensemble.

Performance Details

Composers Concordance Presents

The Waltz Project

Celebrating Johann Strauss' 200th Birthday,

Composers Write New Waltzes for CompCord Ensemble

Thursday, March 13th, 2025 at 6:30pm

Austrian Cultural Forum

11 E 52nd St, NYC

Reservations

FREE EVENT

Facebook

Live Stream

Composers: Dennis Brandner, Dan Cooper,

Bernhard Eder, Jane Getter, Franz Hackl,

Eugene W. McBride, Max Pollak,

Gene Pritsker, Clemens Rofner, Marina Vesic

Performers:

CompCord Ensemble

Franz Hackl - trumpet,

Dennis Brandner - tenor saxophone,

Jane Getter, Gene Pritsker - guitars,

Max Pollak - percussion / tap dance