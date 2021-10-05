Composers Concordance Presents Todd Rewoldt & Lesi Mei In Concert Featuring New Compositions For Alto Saxophone & Piano

On Oct 20 at 7pm, Composers Concordance will present a concert event at Kostabi World featuring virtuosos Todd Rewoldt (alto saxophone) and Lesi Mei (piano) on a program including music by Lili Boulanger, Seth Boustead, Dan Cooper, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, Mark Kostabi, Carter Pann, Gene Pritsker, and Faye-Ellen Silverman.

Featured compositions include Rewoldt's arrangements of Lili Boulanger's 'Nocturne' and 'D'un matin de printemps' and Gene Pritsker's 'Hello Infinity,' inspired by a poem of Robert C. Ford.

All attendees must prove vaccination in accordance with NYC regulations.

The concert will also be live-streamed on the Composers Concordance Facebook Page.

Todd Rewoldt & Lesi Mei

Wednesday, October 20

7:00pm ET

Kostabi World

225 W 22nd St

New York, NY 10011

TICKETS:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/todd-rewoldt-and-lesi-mei-tickets-175737935897

$20, must be purchased in advanced

Watch on:

Facebook

Live Stream

Composers:

Lili Boulanger, Seth Boustead, Dan Cooper, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, Mark Kostabi, Carter Pann, Gene Pritsker, and Faye-Ellen Silverman.

Performers:

Todd Rewoldt - alto saxophone

Lesi Mei - piano