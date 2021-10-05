Composers Concordance Presents Todd Rewoldt & Lesi Mei In Concert Featuring New Compositions For Alto Saxophone & Piano
Featured compositions include Rewoldt's arrangements of Lili Boulanger's 'Nocturne' and 'D'un matin de printemps' and Gene Pritsker's 'Hello Infinity'.
On Oct 20 at 7pm, Composers Concordance will present a concert event at Kostabi World featuring virtuosos Todd Rewoldt (alto saxophone) and Lesi Mei (piano) on a program including music by Lili Boulanger, Seth Boustead, Dan Cooper, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, Mark Kostabi, Carter Pann, Gene Pritsker, and Faye-Ellen Silverman.
All attendees must prove vaccination in accordance with NYC regulations.
The concert will also be live-streamed on the Composers Concordance Facebook Page.
Todd Rewoldt & Lesi Mei
Wednesday, October 20
7:00pm ET
Kostabi World
225 W 22nd St
New York, NY 10011
TICKETS:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/todd-rewoldt-and-lesi-mei-tickets-175737935897
$20, must be purchased in advanced
Watch on:
Composers:
Lili Boulanger, Seth Boustead, Dan Cooper, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, Mark Kostabi, Carter Pann, Gene Pritsker, and Faye-Ellen Silverman.
Performers:
Todd Rewoldt - alto saxophone
Lesi Mei - piano