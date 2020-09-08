Composers Concordance Presents A Concert With Limited, In-Person Audience
The concert will take place at NYC's Kostabi World October 3rd.
Composers Concordance presents Fortune Favors the Rave on Saturday, October 3rd at 5pm EDT at Kostabi World in NYC. Part of Composers Concordance's Comp / Lit festival, the concert features electronic music compositions influenced by literature.
Fortune Favors the Rave is structured to be a departure from how we often listen to contemporary electronic music in a traditional concert hall setting. This event provides a fun, socially-distanced environment where audience members can hear new electronic compositions influenced by literature, have a beverage, and talk with the composers and other audience members throughout the evening.
Tickets will be $20 per-person, with an in-person audience maximum of 15 people. Reservations are required, so the first 15 people to buy tickets are the audience. Ticket price includes free drinks.
The concert will also be live streamed on the Composers Concordance Facebook page.
