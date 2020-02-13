Complete Casting Announced for Martin McDonagh's HANGMEN Starring Mark Addy, Dan Stevens and More

The complete cast for the Broadway premiere of The Royal Court Theatre/Atlantic Theater Company production of Martin McDonagh's new comedy Hangmen features Mark Addy as Harry, Tracie Bennett as Alice, Ewen Bremner as Syd, Owen Campbell as Clegg, Jeremy Crutchley as Inspector Fry, Gaby French as Shirley, Josh Goulding as Hennessy, John Hodgkinson as Pierrepoint, Richard Hollis as Bill, John Horton as Arthur, Ryan Pope as Charlie and Dan Stevens as Mooney, joined by understudies Sebastian Beacon, Pete Bradbury, Katie Fabel, and Colin McPhillamy. Directed by Matthew Dunster, Martin McDonagh's Hangmen begins performances on Friday, February 28, 2020, and officially opens on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Broadway's Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street).

The playing schedule for Martin McDonagh's Hangmen is as follows: Monday at 7PM, Tuesday through Saturday at 8PM, with matinees on Wednesday and Saturday at 2PM. There will be an 8PM performance on Monday, March 2 and there is no matinee performance on Wednesday, March 5. Beginning, Monday, March 16, the playing schedule is as follows: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 7PM, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 8PM with matinees on Wednesday and Saturday at 2PM.

Olivier Award nominated Director Matthew Dunster's production of Martin McDonagh's new comedy Hangmen celebrated a sold out, critically acclaimed world premiere at London's Royal Court Theatre in September 2015 before transferring to the West End's Wyndham's Theatre in 2016 and going on to win the Olivier Award for Best Play. Martin McDonagh's Hangmen made its US Premiere at Off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company on January 18, 2018 where it played a sold-out engagement through March 7, 2018, winning the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Foreign Play.

ENGLAND 1965 - What is Britain's (second most) famous executioner to do now that hanging has been abolished? The simple answer is a lot more than he bargained for. In his small pub in the northern English town of Oldham, Harry is something of a local celebrity and the cub reporters and pub regulars are dying to hear Harry's reaction to the news, while his old assistant Syd and the mysterious Mooney lurk with very different motives for their visit.

Martin McDonagh's Hangmen features scenic and costume design by Olivier Award winner Anna Fleischle, lighting design by Joshua Carr and sound design by Olivier Award winner Ian Dickinson.

Martin McDonagh's Hangmen is produced by Robert Fox, Jean Doumanian, ELIZABETH I. McCANN and Craig Balsam.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You