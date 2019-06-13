Comedian Andrea Allan Will Release Debut Stand Up EP, GONZO

If Amy Schumer and Sam Kinison had a baby, that baby would be Andrea Allan. Allan, a young comic known for her wild physical comedy, ultra-blue material, and her podcast The Hot Mess Comedy Hour, will be releasing her debut stand up comedy EP GONZO on July 4. The video version of GONZO will be simultaneously released via Keith and The Girl, the long-running comedy podcasting empire. You can pre-order the EP on iTunes now.

On the upcoming album, which is being released independently, Allan delivers raw and irreverent jokes that tap into her anger, self-loathing, vices and struggle against hypocrisy. Allan's outrageous narratives about her own life are interwoven with ludacris performative choices, creating a style unique only to her.



"I'm a very blue comedian and the album cover is obviously shocking, so having the word "GONZO" on there, which is also a style of porn, makes me laugh," said Allan when asked why she chose GONZO as the EP's title. "It's also a wink to Hunter S.Thompson's gonzo journalism which is anarchist and very personal. Plus the muppet Gonzo has a nose that looks like a dick, and I love any opportunity to make people laugh about, or at, dicks."



Allan recorded the album at the Gutter, a music venue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. To prepare, she worked exhaustively on her material both on the road and in New York City.



"I spent a lot of time going through years of material to try and piece together a cohesive storyline that captured who I was at that point in time," said Allan. On GONZO, fans can expect her distinct brand of deeply personal material and wild stories from her life, plus absurd and crude takes on the frustrations of being a woman and a person in our world.

"There is a lot of unapologetic material on sex, substance abuse and rage," said Allan. "And a lot of screaming about cum."

GONZO is available for pre-order on iTunes today and will be available to download on all digital platforms, with video exclusively at KATG.com, on July 4, 2019.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You