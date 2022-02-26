Columbia University School of the Arts to Stage INDIAN SUMMER

Columbia University School of the Arts will present Jacob Sexton's (Columbia MFA Directing Candidate 2022) production of Indian Summer by Gregory S. Moss. Live performances will be held on Thursday, March 10 at 8pm, Friday, March 11 at 8pm, Saturday, March 12 at 2pm, Saturday, March 12 at 8pm, and Sunday, March 13 at 2pm. Click here for tickets.



Sent to stay with his step-grandfather in a Rhode Island beach town for a summer, Daniel collides with Izzy, a feisty local. In a spirited dueling of minds that plays off the tropes of romantic comedy, Indian Summer explores what connection is, romantic and otherwise. The play features Spencer Gonzalez, Clara Napolitano, Haythem Noor, and Julian Socha.



The production team features Dramaturg Begum "Begsy" Inal, Producer & Casting Director Aaron Keller, Production Stage Manager Vanessa Rebeil, Assistant Stage Manager Kyle Ronyecs, Company Manager Cristina Gerla, Scenic Designer Sarah Karl, Costume Designer Lukas Pirmin Wassmann, Lighting Designer Josh Martinez-Davis, Sound Designer Lawrence Schober, Associate Sound Designer Joe DiBernardo, and Properties Designer Cassy Spaduzzi.



Jacob Sexton's Directing Thesis will be presented at Lenfest Center for the Arts.





ABOUT THE DIRECTOR

Jacob Sexton (Director) (he/him) is a director and playwright of new and experimental plays, with an interest in interdisciplinary collaborations. He is currently an MFA candidate at Columbia University, where he recently staged Evie Mason's Echo, In a Diner, Tré Calhoun's If You Like Me at My Worst, and his own full-length Hurricane.

Jacob has directed new plays at Actors Theatre of Louisville, La MaMa E.T.C., Ensemble Studio Theatre / Youngblood, Primary Stages MFA, the Brick, the Tank, and the Arkansas New Play Festival at TheatreSquared; additional playwright collaborators have included Clarity Bian, Kari Barclay, Aidan Holmes Carr, Rick Ehrstin, Cory Finley, Gracie Gardner, Keiko Green, Fiona Gorry-Hines, David Jackson, Kate Dakota Kremer, Arika Larson, Kate Mickere, Edward Precht, Will Snider, Jay Stull, Blake Sugarman, and Kanika Vaish.

Jacob has also assisted directors Anne Bogart, Les Waters, Leigh Silverman, Jon Jory, Mortiz von Stuelpnagel, and Lila Neugebauer, among others, and most recently Michael Mayer on Swept Away, a new musical inspired by and featuring the music and lyrics of the Avett Brothers with book by John Logan at the Berkeley Repertory Theatre. Former Workshop Assistant with Clubbed Thumb, including SuperLabs with Playwrights Horizons, and Directing Intern at Actors Theatre of Louisville. Upcoming: New plays by Evie Mason and Emily Garrison as well as Chekhov and Shakespeare projects at Columbia MFA, and a new site-specific holiday musical by Bandits on the Run at Little Island NYC (December 2022). BA: Fordham. www.jacobmsexton.com @basedonnothing