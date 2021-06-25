Colman Domingo to Adapt His Play DOT as a TV Series Entitled WEST PHILLY, BABY

Variety has reported that Colman Domingo is adapting his play "Dot" into a TV series entitled "West Philly, Baby." The series will be co-produced by AMC Studios and the AMC Networks-owned streamer ALLBLK.

Domingo will write, direct and executive produce the television series, which follows "a Philadelphia family forced to grapple with their matriarch's declining memory amidst uncovering long held family secrets that shake the foundation of their home," according to the studio. "Midlife crises, troubling revelations, childhood trauma, and complications of Alzheimer's make for an American family story set in the heart of one of the country's oldest and most historically significant cities."

Production on "West Philly, Baby" will begin in early 2022.

A 2021 Film Independent Spirit, NAACP, SAG and Critics Choice Award nominee for his work in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Colman Domingo is a Tony, Olivier, Drama Desk, and Drama League Award nominated actor, director, writer and producer. Colman has recently received his Honorary Doctorate in Humane Letters from Ursinus College. He is a Juilliard School Creative Associate and on faculty of the Yale School of Drama. He has starred in some of the most profound films in recent years such as Barry Jenkins' If Beale Street Could Talk, Steven Spielbergs' Lincoln, Lee Daniel's The Butler, Ava DuVernay's Selma and Nate Parker's Birth of a Nation. He stars in the upcoming films, Jordan Peele's Candyman and Janicza Bravo's Zola. He stars on AMC's Fear the Walking Dead for seven seasons and guest stars on HBO's Euphoria as Ali. He recurred on Steven Soderbergh's series The Knick. As a writer, his plays and musicals include Dot (Samuel French), Wild with Happy (Dramatist Play Service) and A Boy and His Soul (Oberon Books), the Tony Award nominated Broadway musical Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and Geffen Playhouse's groundbreaking musical Light's Out: Nat King Cole. His plays have been produced by The Public Theater, Vineyard, La Jolla Playhouse, Humana Festival of New American Plays, New York Stage and Film, A.C.T, The Tricycle Theater in London, Brisbane Powerhouse in Australia, among others. He is the recipient of a Lucille Lortel, Obie, Audelco and GLAAD Award for his work. His production company, Edith Productions, has a first look deal with AMC Studios for which he is developing television, film, theater and animation projects. He is currently writing a new musical for The Young Vic in London/ Concord Music and hosting Season 3 of his series, Bottomless Brunch at Colman's across AMC platforms.