Colman Domingo and Jeremy Strong in Talks for National Theatre Debuts

Oscar-nominated actors Colman Domingo and Jeremy Strong are in early discussions to make their debuts at London’s National Theatre, according to Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail.

Strong, who recently won a Tony Award for An Enemy of the People, is best known for his Emmy-winning performance as Kendall Roy in HBO’s Succession. On stage, he’s appeared in Broadway productions including A Man for All Seasons and The Great God Pan, as well as Off-Broadway with The Public Theater and Lincoln Center. He’s currently filming The Boys from Brazil for Netflix and plays Bruce Springsteen’s longtime manager Jon Landau in the upcoming film Deliver Me from Nowhere.

Domingo, a two-time Oscar nominee for Rustin and Sing Sing, earned a 2014 Olivier Award nomination for his performance in The Scottsboro Boys in the West End, following its Broadway run. His stage credits include Passing Strange and Chicago on Broadway, and he originated A Boy and His Soul, which he brought to London’s Tricycle Theatre under Rubasingham’s direction. Though currently committed to a packed schedule of film and television work—including projects with Gus Van Sant, Steven Spielberg, and a return to Euphoria.

While both actors are in discussions with The National Theatre, specific details about their potential roles or the productions they might be involved in have not been made public.​

Rubasingham’s inaugural season also includes new productions featuring Paul Mescal, Letitia Wright, Monica Barbaro, Nicola Coughlan, Aidan Turner, and Lesley Manville, as well as a stage musical adaptation of the BAFTA-winning film Pride, directed by Matthew Warchus.

Other highlights of the upcoming season include Rubasingham herself directing a modernized Bacchae, adapted by Nima Taleghani, with James McArdle, Clare Perkins, and Ukweli Roach. It opens September 13 in the Olivier Theatre, a new production of Hamlet from director Robert Hastie, starring Hiran Abeysekera (Life of Pi) at the Lyttelton Theatre, and the long-awaited stage musical adaptation of Pride, based on the 2014 film directed by Matthew Warchus. The show, developed with the original film’s screenwriter Stephen Beresford, will feature a new score and is produced in partnership with P&P Productions.