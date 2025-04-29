Paul Mescal and Nicola Coughlan to Make National Theatre Debuts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Paul Mescal and Nicola Coughlan will make their National Theatre debuts in the theatrical institution's coming seasons, according to Baz Bamigboye of Deadline.

Coughlan, best known for her roles in Derry Girls and Bridgerton, will lead The Playboy of the Western World by John Millington Synge at the Lyttelton starting December 4. The production will also be directed by McLaughlin and co-stars Éanna Hardwicke and Siobhán McSweeney.

Mescal will star in two productions at the Lyttelton Theatre in 2027. He will appear in Tom Murphy’s A Whistle in the Dark, directed by Caitríona McLaughlin, and as Biff in Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman, directed by Rebecca Frecknall. Mescal recently received acclaim for his stage work in A Streetcar Named Desire at the Almeida and on Broadway.

The season also includes Letitia Wright in a new play by Tracey Scott Wilson, Monica Barbaro in Les Liaisons Dangereuses, and upcoming collaborations with Stormzy, BAM, and The Shed in New York.

Read more at Deadline.

Deals from Dead Outlaw Longacre Theatre (Broadway) Dead Outlaw is the darkly hilarious and wildly inventive musical about the bizarre true story of outlaw-turned-corpse-turned-celebrity Elmer McCurdy. As Elmer’s body finds even more outlandish adventures in death than it could have ever hoped for in life, the show explores fame, failure, and the meaning – or, utter meaninglessness – of legacy. Dying is no reason to stop living life to its fullest. Get Tickets from $71.00