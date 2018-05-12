Colin Firth Will Star in 'The Secret Garden' Film Adaptation

The Secret Garden is officially coming to the big screen! According to Variety, Global Road Entertainment has acquired the North American distribution rights.

The film adaptation of the children's novel, which has inspired a Broadway musical and television series, will star Colin Firth and Julie Walters. Marc Munden will direct the film, which was written by Jack Thorne.

"The Secret Garden," written by Frances Hodgson Burnett and first published in 1911, follows 10-year-old orphan Mary Lennox, who is sent from India to live with her reclusive uncle Archibald and his strict housekeeper Mrs. Medlock in an eerie mansion. The lonely girl defies her strict guardians, exploring the house and finding a hidden garden. Mary, local boy Dickon, sick cousin Colin and a stray dog bond in the mysterious garden and bond over a shared fantasy world.

The Secret Garden musical premiered on Broadway in 1991 and ran for 709 performances. The musical's script and lyrics are by Marsha Norman, with music by Lucy Simon.









