Club Helsinki Virtual Open-Mic Celebrates One Year 'Virtual-Style' Anniversary

Virtual Open-Mic celebrates it's one year 'virtual-style' anniversary on Tuesday, March 16, at 7pm, with a full evening of curated performances of favorite video submissions from this last "pandemic year" of Club Helsinki's Virtual Open Mic.

Helsinki closed her doors due to Covid spread on March 13th, with a full schedule of sold-out shows and events on the calendar.

Open-Mic host, Cameron Melville, was undeterred. The long time, intrepid host of open-mic quickly found a way to keep the well loved weekly event a good experience for both performers and online audiences alike. Now, one year later, Helsinki virtual open-mic has become a vital, well attended weekly offering, about to celebrate one year of virtual streaming--- 52 shows hosting nearly 800 performances with an audience of thousands.

Open-mic has been a tradition since Helsinki's inception more than 20 years ago. The weekly free offering for the public has garnered a strong following with a steady stream of artists who call the open-mic their home to both try new material and hone their craft on 'the big stage.'

Cameron Melville, co-owner of Helsinki and host of open-mic along with Ryder Cooley says, "The authenticity of our submissions really blows my mind. As well as our wonderful regulars, we now get submissions from all over the country, all over the world."

Filmmaker, Randall Martin of Martin's Digital Media, has leant his hand as producer on the project.

"Our goal was to make these video productions consistent and first rate for all of us enduring such a hard time," added Cameron. "I am pleased that we have done that."

The One-Year Celebration will feature a unique and fascinating compilation of poetry, performance art, music, interview, pandemic journaling and On-the-Street videos, political marches and celebrations from an extraordinary year.

The event streams live on Helsinki Open Mic Facebook page as well as the clubhelsinki.live website on Tuesday, March 16, at 7 pm EST.

For the most up-to-date information, visit www.helsinkihudson.com.