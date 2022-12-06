Clarion Choir to Ring In 2023 With Rachmaninoff's Liturgy Of St John Chrysostom

The Clarion Choir and conductor Steven Fox will kick off a year-long exploration of Rachmaninoff's complete choral works with a performance of Rachmaninoff's first major choral work, the Liturgy of St John Chrysostom, written in 1911 and a work of great beauty and epic scale.

Tickets are $35, and can be purchased online.

The year-long project celebrating Rachmaninoff's 150th anniversary in 2023 begins with performances on New Year's Eve and Day, and leads to the release of Rachmaninoff's the All-Night Vigil (January 27, PENTATONE), performances of The Bells in Washington National Cathedral in March 2023 followed by the All-Night Vigil in Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium on May 5.

The concert will take place on December 31 2022 at 5 PM and January 1 2023 at 5 PM at Holy Trinity Cathedral, 337 East 74th Street.