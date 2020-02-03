City Winery New York Announces First Performances At Their New Flagship Venue

City Winery New York has announced the initial lineup of shows at their new flagship location on West 15th Street in Hudson River Park. The highly-anticipated re-opening of Michael Dorf's iconic music venue will include headliners Sinead O'Connor, The Mountain Goats, and KEB' MO', with dozens of additional artists to be announced in the coming weeks.

"We are building the single greatest intimate live music room in New York City - ever," says CEO and Founder Michael Dorf.

City Winery offers music lovers an elevated, one-of-a-kind experience combining a concert venue, restaurant, fully functioning winery, and events space under one roof. Their striking new waterfront location in Hudson River Park at 15th Street features two performance spaces, a 350-seat concert hall and 150-capacity loft space, as well as expansive and unobstructed views of the stage and the Hudson River. City Winery enhances their distinct intimate live music experience in the new space with added balcony seating, a state-of-the-art sound system, and multiple exclusive private dining options.

"We have worked closely with world-renowned Meyer Sound to create a main stage PA system that covers every seat in the house evenly and with unparalleled power and clarity," says Marc Colletti, City Winery's Production Director.

"Simply put, this new venue gives us the opportunity to bring in some of the most recognized artists we've ever worked with," said Shlomo Lipetz, Vice President of Programming. "We're thrilled to provide this enhanced experience to fans and artists alike."

In advance of their grand reopening, City Winery New York has debuted an exclusive Founding 'VinoFile' Membership program, which offers an unprecedented level of benefits to members including early access to ticket sales, free show tickets, VIP upgrades, waived fees, and tickets to the Grand Opening Celebration on April 20. Tickets will go on sale to VinoFile members Monday, February 3, four days ahead of the February 7 public onsale. For more information on the 'VinoFile' program please visit: http://bit.ly/foundingvinofile

A full list of the scheduled performances can be found below:

Main Stage 4/7 & 4/8: Colin Hay 4/10 & 4/11: Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes 4/13, 4/14 & 4/16 : Sinead O'Connor 4/19: Vanessa Carlton with Jenny O

4/24 & 4/25: Jamestown Revival - San Isabel Tour 5/10: Jackie Greene with Leslie Mendelson 5/23 & 5/24: JJ Grey: Front Porch Sessions 6/5 & 6/6: KEB' MO' 6/8 & 6/9: The Mountain Goats

The Loft at City Winery 4/17: Diane Birch 4/18: Eilen Jewell 4/23: Scrapomatic featuring Mike Mattison 4/28: Crystal Bowersox 4/29: Red Wanting Blue 5/1: Har Mar Superstar 5/7: Nicki Bluhm 5/10: Lucy and Suzzy Wainwright Roche

Visit citywinery.com/newyork for more details.





