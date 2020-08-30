Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Chuck Cooper, Lauren Ambrose, and Lilli Cooper Join Host Lance Roberts For A Mini Reunion On BROADWAY'S CALLING
The show airs LIVE on Sunday, August 30th at 6pm ET on YouTube.
Tony Winner Chuck Cooper (The Life), who is currently on Sara Bareilles' tv show, Little Voice, joins Tony nominees Lilli Cooper (Tootsie) and Lauren Ambrose (My Fair Lady) as guests on Lance Roberts on Broadway's Calling.
They will share backstage stories of the shows they all did with Lance at Lincoln Center as well as tell THE MOMENT that they all got THE CALL to make their Broadway Debut!
With 31 Broadway shows between the four, there will be lots of laughs, gossip and joy!
