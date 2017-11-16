Christy Altomare, Jessie Mueller and More to Join Chita Rivera for Art Attack Foundation Benefit at Birdland

The Broadway at Birdland concert series has announced that Broadway legend Chita Rivera will headline "An Evening of Song to benefit The Art Attack Foundation" featuring the artists of Yellow Sound Label. The event will take place on Monday, December 4 at 7:00 PM at Birdland (315 West 44 Street, NYC).

This one-night-only show promises an array of standards, pop hits and original songs. Founded by Dan Watt, The Art Attack Foundation's mission is to inspire community leaders, businesses, and individuals to participate and contribute in the education, enhancement and development of young performing artists. AAF is dedicated to providing opportunities, funding, and encouragement to assist young performers in realizing their full artistic potential.

Chita Rivera, who is also the Chairperson of The Art Attack Foundation, will be performing. Ms. Rivera states, "Now, more than ever, young people with talent need our help with training, support, encouragement and above all opportunity. That is exactly what Art Attack provides, and why they need our help, in order to accomplish all that they achieve. That very next scholarship that is given could be the one for a future star in the arts. I am proud and delighted to be a part of this fine organization."

Participating in this song-filled evening are Jessie Mueller (Waitress), Christy Altomare (Anastasia), Anika Larsen (Beautiful), Jim Caruso (Cast Party), Julie Foldesi (Newsies), Chris McCarrell (Les Miserables), Sally Wilfert (Assassins), Michael Patrick Walker (Altar Boyz), Bonnie Milligan (Kinky Boots), songwriters Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich (Dear Edwina), Rob Rokicki (The Lightening Thief), Max Vernon (The View UpStairs and KPOP), Lynne Shankel, Steve Marzullo and many more special guests. The evening will be produced by Dan Watt, Michael Croiter and Yael Silver.

Watt says, "We nurture and support talent through scholarships, education, training, stage performances, and other cultural activities. This is our 14th year celebration and we are so excited that the artists of Yellow Sound Label have joined with us for our scholarship fundraiser.

Tickets $30, $35, $45 - $100 (VIP) limited seating - $10 food/drink minimum per person, Call 212-581-3080 or visit www.Birdlandjazz.com for more information.

The Art Attack Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit and any donations are tax-deductible. This evening's performance is supported in part by donations from Daryl Roth Productions, LDC Artist Representation and Ken Finkelstein. Visit www.artattackfoundation.org to learn more.





