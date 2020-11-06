Christopher Sieber Talks About His Radio Free Birdland Concert and More on Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge

Watch the full interview here!

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of your favorite stars' latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly. Yesterday, he chatted with one of Broadway's most beloved actors, Christopher Sieber.

Sieber performed a very special concert last night, November 5, as a part of the Radio Free Birdland series. He talked about the concert in the interview.

"I saw what I did with Jim Caruso and Billy Stritch and everybody, and I was so happy with it," he said of the final result of the concert.

Sieber went on to talk a bit about what the show is all about.

"It's not like a regular show at Birdland. This is not a Birdland show," he said. "It's a completely different idea. It's standup comedy, it's really silly, and it's touching but it's also kind of this weird humor that I have that I brought along with it. There are so many surprises and so many famous people are in the show."

"Actually, at the end of it, I just cried watching it. I burst into tears because it's so funny, it's so good," he said. "I don't mean to toot my own horn but I'm funny."

He then talked a bit about how he put the show together.

"I started putting this thing together but then I saw other people's shows and I thought 'I don't want to do that, I want to do something completely different.' So that's where it came from," he said.

"The hardest part to get through it all was no audience whatsoever," Sieber said of performing the concert. "But, because we have no audience at Birdland, it actually helped a lot."

Watch the full interview below:

Christopher Sieber has been seen on Broadway in The Prom, Matilda, Pippin, La Cage Aux Folles, Shrek (Tony nomination), Spamalot (Tony nomination), Thoroughly Modern Millie, Into the Woods, Chicago, Beauty and the Beast, Triumph of Love, A Christmas Carol. Off-Broadway, he's been in The Kid, and Boys in the Band. His television credits include "Two of a Kind," "It's all Relative," "Ed," "Law and Order SVU," "Elementary," "The Good Wife."

Related Articles