Christopher Fitzgerald Returns To WAITRESS December 10

The producers of the Broadway hit Waitress have announced that on December 10, Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald will return to the hit Broadway musical in the role of Ogie, the role he originated and earned a Tony nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical in 2016. Ogie is currently played by Alex Wyse, who will play his final performance on December 9.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of a loveless marriage with her husband Earl. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Waitress currently stars Nicolette Robinson, Charity Angel Dawson, Lenne Klingaman, Drew Gehling, Ben Thompson, Al Roker, Benny Elledge, Alex Wyse, Mariam Bedigian,Tyrone Davis, Jr., Law Terrell Dunford, Andrew Fitch, London Skye Gilliam, Molly Hager, Tiffany Denise Hobbs, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Molly Jobe, Brandon Kalm, Anastacia McCleskey, Stephanie Torns and Dan Tracy.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

