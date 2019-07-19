Christman Opera Company Announces Benefit Concert For HaitiChildren

Christman Opera Company has announced its Afternoon of Music concert to benefit the nonprofit organization HaitiChildren on Saturday, October 26, 2019, 3:00 PM, at the Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church (921 Madison Avenue, New York, NY).

The Music Director for the concert is Keith Chambers, Artistic Director of New Amsterdam Opera. Featured singers will include Kelly Griffin, soprano; Madison Marie McIntosh, mezzo-soprano; and Steven LaBrie, baritone. The concert will also premiere three songs from the new musical currently in development that is being adapted from the memoir Angels of a Lower Flight by Susie Scott Krabacher, the founder of HaitiChildren, with music by Theodore Christman and book by Donna Gay Anderson.

Tickets and more information are available online at: https://christman-opera-company.ticketleap.com/haitichildren/





