Christian Borle Guest Stars on PRODIGAL SON Next Week

Two-time Tony winner Christian Borle will guest star on a new episode of "Prodigal Son" on January 26th!

When the headmaster of Bright's alma mater is found murdered, he is forced to face a troubling secret from his past. Meanwhile, Jessica struggles with her decision to end things with Gil, Martin grows closer to Friar Pete (guest star Christian Borle) and JT eagerly anticipates the birth of his baby in the all-new "Alma Mater" episode of PRODIGAL SON airing Tuesday, Jan. 26 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (PR-203) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Christian Borle won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical as Shakespeare in Something Rotten, as well as the Tony for Best Featured Actor in a Play as Black Stache in Peter and the Starcatcher. Other Broadway credits include: Footloose, Jesus Christ Superstar, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Amour, Spamalot, Mary Poppins, Legally Blonde, Falsettos, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. TV credits include Masters of Sex, The Good Wife, and Smash. He also starred as Max on NBC's Sound of Music Live.

PRODIGAL SON follows MALCOLM BRIGHT (Tom Payne), a criminal profiler with a rare talent for getting inside the minds of killers. He learned how they think because his father, DR. MARTIN WHITLY (Michael Sheen), was a notorious serial killer known as "The Surgeon." Now he's using his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve their most puzzling murders. Bright's team, led by his longtime mentor, NYPD Lieutenant GIL ARROYO (Lou Diamond Phillips), includes Detectives DANI POWELL (Aurora Perrineau), JT TARMEL (Frank Harts) and medical examiner DR. EDRISA TANAKA (Keiko Agena). Season Two picks up with Bright's personal life in disarray after his sister AINSLEY's (Halston Sage) shocking actions in the Season One finale. Now, he must "take care" of her and protect his mother JESSICA WHITLY (Bellamy Young) from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again! Further complicating matters, Martin seeks to deepen his relationship with Bright, his prodigal son, but forging this bond leads to shocking twists and revelations.

PRODIGAL SON is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver created the series, and are executive producers, showrunners and writers on the show. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter also serve as executive producers.