Christian Borle, Adrianna Hicks, J. Harrison Ghee & More Lead Workshop Of Broadway-Bound SOME LIKE IT HOT

Click Here for More Articles on Some Like It Hot

BroadwayWorld has learned that a workshop was held today for SOME LIKE IT HOT, a brand-new Broadway musical comedy which was postponed due to the pandemic.

Casting for the today's workshop included Christian Borle as Joe/Josephine, Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood, J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry/Daphne, Adam Heller as Mulligan, Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, Mark Lotito as Spats, and NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue.

The ensemble included Tia Altinay, Esther Antione, Ian Campanyo, Jacob Dickey, Casey Gavin, Devon Hadsell, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Jeremy Hill, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Brian Martin, Abby Matsusaka, Amber Owens, Destinee Rea, Tyler Roberts, Angie Schworer, Charles South, Brendon Stimson, Anthony Wayne, Raena White, and Richard Riaz Yoder.

Some Like It Hot will be coming to Broadway in the Fall 2022.

Some Like It Hot is a brand-new Broadway musical comedy, featuring a book by Matthew López & Amber Ruffin, music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw. The musical is based on the classic MGM Oscar-winning film Some Like It Hot.

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, SOME LIKE IT HOT is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?