Chita Rivera to Launch Book Tour This Spring With Nathan Lane, Laura Benanti & More

CHITA: A MEMOIR will be published on April 25, 2023 by HarperOne.

Feb. 13, 2023  

Chita Rivera to Launch Book Tour This Spring With Nathan Lane, Laura Benanti & More In celebration of the publication of her upcoming book, CHITA: A MEMOIR (April 25, 2023 HarperOne), join the legendary theatrical icon, Chita Rivera as she appears In Conversation with friends Nathan Lane, Harvey Fierstein, Laura Benanti and her co- writer Patrick Pacheco.

Chita says "I've long considered writing my memoirs, but I've never been one to look back...until now. Now it feels right and with Patrick Pacheco, I couldn't be more pleased to pass on my experience to a new generation. I hope my words and thoughts about my life and career resonate and readers just might discover some things about me they never knew."

Tickets for all events are now on sale:

Monday April 24 - 7PM

New York City - With Nathan Lane - Temple Emanu-El Streicker Cultural Center https://streicker.nyc/current-season/rivera

Sunday, April 30 - 3PM

Poughkeepsie, NY - With Harvey Fierstein - Bardavon Presents in partnership with Oblong Books. https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/00005E39CB3B4322

Thursday, May 4 - 7PM

Montclair, NJ - With Laura Benanti - Succeed2gether's Montclair Literary Festival, The Sanctuary, First Congregational Church https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTc1MjIy -

Wednesday, May 10 - 7PM

Madison, CT - With Patrick Pacheco - RJ Julia Booksellers At First Congregational Church https://www.rjjulia.com/event/chita-rivera-chita-memoir-conversation-patrick-pacheco

Monday, May 15 - 7:30 PM

New York City - Drama Bookshop - With Patrick Pacheco https://www.dramabookshop.com/event/chita-a-memoir-a-conversation-with-chita-rivera-and-patrick-pacheco/

About Chita Rivera

A theatrical icon and one of Broadway's greatest triple-threat talents, Chita Rivera is one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history having earned 10 nominations, won twice and received the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. A versatile actress/singer/dancer, her most recent starring roles include The Visit, the final John Kander/Fred Ebb/Terrence McNally musical directed by John Doyle and choreographed by Graciela Daniele on Broadway; the Broadway revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood; the Broadway and touring productions of The Dancer's Life, a dazzling musical celebrating her spectacular career, written by Terrence McNally and directed by Graciela Daniele and the revival of the Broadway musical Nine with Antonio Banderas. She trained as a ballerina (from age nine) before receiving a scholarship to the School of American Ballet from the legendary choreographer George Balanchine. Chita's first appearance (age 19) was as a principal dancer in Call Me Madam. Her electric performance as Anita in the original Broadway premiere of West Side Story brought her stardom, which she repeated in London. Her career is highlighted by starring roles in Bye Bye Birdie, The Rink (Tony Award), Chicago, Jerry's Girls, Kiss of the Spider Woman (Tony Award), and the original Broadway casts of Guys and Dolls, Can-Can, Seventh Heaven and Mr. Wonderful. On tour: Born Yesterday, The Rose Tattoo, Call Me Madam, Threepenny Opera, Sweet Charity, Kiss Me Kate, Zorba, Can-Can with The Rockettes. Chita was awarded The Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2009 and received the coveted Kennedy Center Honor in 2002. In 2019, Chita performed her solo concert at London's Cadogan Hall; in 2018 she was honored as a Living Landmark by the New York Landmarks Conservancy; in 2016 she headlined at Carnegie Hall and in 2015, Great Performances aired their special Chita Rivera: A Lot of Livin' To Do, a retrospective of her extraordinary life and career nationally on PBS. Her current solo CD is entitled And Now I Swing. Her long-awaited book CHITA: A MEMOIR will be published by HarperOne in April 25, 2023. Her most treasured production is her daughter, singer/dancer/choreographer Lisa Mordente.

