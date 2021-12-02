Chita Rivera to Host PBS New Year's Eve Special Featuring Lea Salonga, Drew Gehling & More

Chita Rivera has been announced as the host of United in Song: Celebrating the American Dream, which premieres Friday, December 31, 2021, 9:00-10:30 p.m. on PBS

The star-studded performance-filmed at Independence Hall in Philadelphia-celebrates the American dream and America's irrepressible strength as we welcome the New Year. This special evening of wide-ranging music and artistic disciplines reminds us of our ever-present pursuit of uniting as one America.

Filmed in front of a live audience, United in Song: Celebrating the American Dream features performances by recording and touring artist Delbert Anderson; celebrated recording artist David Archuleta; award-winning Latin pop singer Jencarlos Canela; Grammy Award-winning and world-renowned artist Judy Collins; Grammy Award-nominated and multi-platinum R&B/Pop recording artist Deborah Cox; Broadway performer Drew Gehling; rising opera star Amber Merritt; UN Messenger of Peace Midori; five-time Grammy Award winner Sandi Patty; Grammy Award-nominated Cassadee Pope; internationally celebrated guitarist Pepe Romero; Tony Award winner Lea Salonga; Tony Award winner Paulo Szot; celebrated harpist Brandee Younger; alongside The American Pops Orchestra, conducted by Luke Frazier and hosted by three-time Tony Award winner Chita Rivera.

The program also features a newly commissioned performance by The Washington Ballet, led by Artistic Director Julie Kent and choreographed by celebrated choreographer Jessica Lang.

"The rich history that took place at Independence Hall reminds us of the challenges our country faced as such a young nation," said David M. Rubinstein, co-executive producer of United in Song: Celebrating the American Dream. "This evening's performance celebrates the ever-present pursuit of the American dream, and our collective hope of unity, here in America and beyond."

United in Song: Celebrating the American Dream will stream simultaneously with broadcast and be available on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS Video App, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV and Chromecast.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski