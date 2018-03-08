BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL
Chilina Kennedy and Christie's to Auction Off Carole King's Piano

Mar. 8, 2018  

Chilina Kennedy and Christie's to Auction Off Carole King's PianoChilina Kennedy, who stars as Carole King in the Broadway hit Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre in New York City, joined with Christie's to announce the sale of Carole King's piano which will take place on April 20, 2018 11am at The Exceptional Sale. King, one of the most prolific women singer/songwriters of our time, used this 1924 model "M' Steinway piano to compose numerous hits, including "Sweet Seasons" and Been to Canaan" and it is pictured on the cover of two of her best-selling 1970's albums, "Music" and "Sweet Seasons". The piano is estimated at $40,000 and it will be on view to the public from April 12-20 at Christie's Rockefeller Galleries.

From 1971 the piano sat in the living room of Carole King's house on Appian Way in Laurel Canyon, California-a house often filled with the musicians and friends like James Taylor, Joni Mitchell, Lou Adler, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weill and Betsy and Peter Asher. In recent decades the piano has graced the personal recording studio of King's Idaho ranch.

Chilina Kennedy has played the role of Carole King for 1000 performances on Broadway, on tour and in the Toronto production. In addition to the Broadway production, the musical is also currently on a National tour across the U.S. and Internationally in the U.K and Australia. Chilina got a chance to visit and give her thoughts on the piano in the video provided.

For complete bio on Carole King visit www.caroleking.com/bio

