Chiara Miller Is Eager to Grab Any Opportunity to Pursue Performing - Next on Stage

We're down to our top 5 in the Next on Stage competition!

Contestant Chiara Miller shares more about her charity, a memory from a masterclass, and her favorite musical!

What charity did you pick and why?

I chose Muskogee Little Theater because local theater relies on volunteer work and donations to stay open. Theater teaches younger generations valuable life lessons, while keeping the historic form of entertainment alive. It allows the arts to be brought to small and large communities all over, and allows access to plays and shows that might not be affordable otherwise. It provides a platform to explore one's passion, while "nurturing creativity and providing opportunities for self-discovery and self-expression."

Why did you apply for Next on Stage?

I am eager to grab any opportunity to pursue my passion - performing arts. Due to COVID-19 I missed out on a lot of opportunities, such as the Discovery Awards (2x nominee), as well as Tulsa Sings (finalist). This competition is a great way to network and receive public exposure. In addition, I appreciate the constructive criticism and evaluation from the judges.

What is a fond memory you have from a past class?

I was fortunate enough to be selected to attend an exclusive performance masterclass with Les Miserables cast member, Jimmy Smagula. Each student was asked to perform a song of their choice, for which Jimmy Smagula provided feedback. After I finished my song, Jimmy responded with "F@#%, you're how old? Your voice is very mature."

What is your favorite musical and why?

Picking one favorite musical is nearly impossible, however, one musical that has stuck with me for years would be Phantom of the Opera. It has always captured my attention from the powerful vocal and music scores to the heartbreaking characters. The character development that occurs in this musical is almost compelling.

Share a fun fact!

Fun fact: I have triple citizenship. (American, German, Italian)

Want to see Chiara in the final 3? Vote for her HERE!

Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site invited high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.

Voting for the top 3 is now open! The nominees have submitted all new songs for you to listen to before casting your vote!

Voting for High School will close at 11:59 PM ET on Wednesday, June 24th. Voting for College will close on 11:59 PM ET on Thursday June 25th.

Then tune in for the results LIVE as the judges watch the performances and pick someone from the bottom three to be saved to compete for the top 3! Live shows will air Thursday at 8 PM (high school) and Friday at 8PM (college.)

