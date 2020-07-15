Check Out the Cover of Mandy Gonzalez's First Novel, FEARLESS

Mandy Gonzalez took to Twitter today to share the cover of her first novel, Fearless- a middle grade novel about a group of young thespians who must face the ghost haunting their theater. Fearless is being published by Simon & Schuster on April 6th, 2021. Pre-order the book HERE.



According to the publisher's web site, in the book "The Ethel Merman Theater is cursed. No one is sure how or why, but the evidence speaks for itself. Show after show has flopped and the theater is about to close. Enter twelve-year-old Monica Garcia, who has been cast to star in a Broadway musical revival of The Goonies, the theater's last chance to produce a hit before it shutters its doors for good.



The kids in the cast each have their own reasons for wanting to make the show a success, and all eyes in the theater world are on them. Will this show finally break the curse of the Ethel? The kids aren't quite sure if the curse is even real, but when their first performance doesn't quite go as planned, it certainly feels that way.



Then they realize the ghost light-the light that is always kept on at every theater in order to appease the ghosts-wasn't lit! When the kids rush to flick the switch back on, they find themselves locked in the theater-but that's the least of their problems when the ghost of the Ethel makes her debut appearance!



Can the cast overcome their fears and reverse the ghost's curse before opening night so they can save the show-and their dreams?"

I'm excited to share the cover of my first novel, Fearless! Coming out from @SimonKIDS on April 6th, 2021! A book about friendship, theater & going after your dreams (and a fun ghost story, too!)



PREORDER LINK: https://t.co/ixKeqFBLZy pic.twitter.com/SaBH9FWTJc - Mandy Gonzalez (@_mandygonzalez) July 15, 2020

Mandy Gonzalez has thrilled audiences on Broadway, lit up the screen on television, been published in Harvard Business Review, and started a social movement. Currently starring as Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton on Broadway, she also recently appeared in Madam Secretary as recurring character Lucy Knox and is known for originating the role of Nina Rosario in the Tony Award­­-winning show, In the Heights. Mandy's debut album, Fearless, reached #13 on the iTunes pop charts. Mandy is also an author-having published a widely cited article in the Harvard Business Review on how to overcome one's fear of public speaking. Most dear to her heart, Mandy is the proud founder of #FearlessSquad-a social media movement for inclusiveness and belonging. The movement connects millions of people around the world, encourages them to be their best selves, and helps them empower each other.

