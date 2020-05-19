Check Out Week 9 Submissions of #BwayWorldFanArt and Get Drawing For Week 10!
There are some insanely talented Broadway artists out there! Check out their work from week 9's dream role challenge.
This week's theme is: A Show You Want to See! It can be artwork from the show or a character.
The deadlines for the #BwayWorldFanArt challenges are Tuesdays at noon.
We'll be rounding up some of our favorite submissions each week and sharing them on our site and social channels!
Get to drawing!
Oh welp. I think I'm getting better at drawing xD ~ But yeah this weeks challange from @officialbroadwayworld is to draw (or cosplay, or whatever xD) your dreamrole. Mine is Connor Murphy from @dearevanhansen . This Charakter is so interesting and it is really sad that we actually never get to know who he really is on the inside. I think that is also the reason, why he is my dreamrole, i would love to know him better (even though that is impossible). ~ But well, dreams come true, right? Maybe this will also come true someday. Until then I will keep practicing my singing skills. xD ~ #bwayworldfanart ~ #connor #connormurphy #connormurphyfanart #connormurphydrawing #dearevanhansen #evanhanson #drawing #digital #digitalart #fanart #broadway
A post shared by Mik (@creative._tree) on May 12, 2020 at 3:04pm PDT
So much fun making myself into Catherine parr! As soon as I started listening to the six soundtrack and watching videos about it I immediately wanted to be her she was amazing!?#sixthemusical #bwayworldfanart
A post shared by ??????? ℍ???????? (@hapeshis3) on May 13, 2020 at 4:33am PDT
My dream role is Tony from West Side Story. - - - #bwayworldfanart
A post shared by A.B.C. (@abc_pencil) on May 13, 2020 at 1:02am PDT
drawing myself as my dream roles for #bwayworldfanart day 1 (if i make this a thing idk maybe i wont)- heather duke - - - #broadway #broadwayfanart #broadwaymusicals #broadwaymusical #dreamrole #drawingmyselfasmydreamroles#art #artist #digitalart #ibispaintx #artistsoninstagram #heatherduke #heathers #heathersmusical
A post shared by trying | dee ✿ (@deesasterdoodles) on May 12, 2020 at 8:03pm PDT
My ultimate broadway dream role ? I'm obsessed with Lydia's wedding dress! It's GORGEOUS!!! I also just love Lydia a lot ?? - - - - - - - - - - - - - #beetlejuice #beetlejuicebroadway #beetlejuicethemusical #lydiadeetz #lydiadeetzart #beetlejuiceart #broadway #broadwaymusical #musicaltheatre #sophiaannecaruso #timburton #timburtonart #strangeandunusual #imyselfamstrangeandunusual #spooky #spook #digitalart #digitalartist #artistsoninstagram #artist #art #fanart #sketch #sketchbook #drawing #procreate #procreatepocket @beetlejuicebway @sophiaannecaruso #bwayworldfanart
A post shared by Idk What Im Doing But Im Here (@addyr0cksart) on Feb 12, 2020 at 2:39pm PST
Next is... LYDIA DEETZ! She is my dream role bc you have to have nice vocals in order to do her role and I wanna have nice vocals. #beetlejuice #lydiadeetz #bwayworldfanart #yourdreamrole
A post shared by Scribbles of Ae0ren (@scribblesofae0ren) on May 14, 2020 at 12:35am PDT
Lydia deetz my dream role . Tried my best #bwayworldfanart #fanart #art #artist #lydia #beetlejuice #theaterkid #bway #musical
A post shared by eabhas_doodles (@eabhas_doodles) on May 13, 2020 at 10:01am PDT
This week's theme is 'dream roles.' Christine Daae. #bwayworldfanart #broadwayfanart
A post shared by @ loony_lovegood_art on May 15, 2020 at 5:50am PDT
?❤️ I present to you... My dream role! Except, um... I couldn't really decide between these two, so I decided to draw both Jenna from @waitressmusical and Elphaba from @wicked_musical ! . ?? My first ever Fan Art post! I've been meaning to join the Broadway World Fan art challenge for a while now, and I though maybe #week9 was a good place to start lol. . ?? Leave any tips you have on improvements in the comments, it would help me out a lot! . #bwayworldfanart #broadway #fanart #art #drawing #painting #cartoon #Waitress #Wicked #dream #dreamrole #jenna #elphaba #ipad #sketch #sketchbook #tayasuisketches #tayasui #drawings #characters #theatre #musicaltheatre #pie #stage #broadwayworld #playbill
A post shared by cristina ?? (@cristinas_sketchbook) on May 16, 2020 at 4:28am PDT
~MISS ARGENTINA & DELIA ~ MISS ARGENTINA: This look is inspired by both the musical and movie version of this character. DELIA: This look is inspired by the musical version of delia. This is an dream role for me(both characters are played by the same person) and I'm still working hard on the songs. *these are some of my favourite looks I've created which is why there are so many photos* #beetlejuice #beetlejuicebroadway #beetlejuicemusical #beetlejuicethemusical #beetlejuicemovie #missargentina #delia #deliadeetz
A post shared by makeup&musicals (@makeupandmusicalssjm) on May 16, 2020 at 3:12am PDT
My first time doing digital art, pretty happy how this turned out ? also my submission for my dream role, week 9 of #bwayworldfanart @keenanblogger @newsies @officialbroadwayworld . . . #andrewkeenanbolger #bwayworldfanart #newsiesmusical #newsies #crutchie #crutchiemorris #crutchienewsies #jessetuck #tuckeverlasting #tuckeverlastingmusical #tuckeverlastingthemusical #newsiesthemusical #thetuckshops
A post shared by Just A Broadway Fansie (@allaroundbroadwayfan) on May 7, 2020 at 8:39pm PDT
My entry @officialbroadwayworld's #bwayworldfanart dream roll fan art competition - And so I drew Charlie Price from @kinkybootsbway - Follow for more daily art uploads ... - #fanart #art #drawing #digitalart #anime #artist #illustration #sketch #artwork #draw #copicmarkers #artistsoninstagram #myart #animeart #instaart #traditionalart #cute #doodle #digitaldrawing #sketchbook #musicaltheatre #painting #drawings #love #kinkyboots #procreate #digitalpainting #drag #cartoon
A post shared by ᒍOᔕᕼᕼᗩᖇᖇIᔕᗩᖇT (@_joshharrisart_) on May 16, 2020 at 9:58pm PDT
I don't care if I'm posting characters from newer musicals lately. I just want perform as her so badly ??? #bwayworldfanart #six #sixthemusical #sixthemusicalfanart #katherinehoward #fanart
A post shared by Mochiii (@bluehighlights_12) on May 17, 2020 at 11:50pm PDT
Week 9: Dream Role. Someday I would love to play the ghost with the most. The name in laughter from the hereafter. Your #1 guide to the other side...Beetlejuice! #bwayworldfanart #broadway #broadwaycosplayer #beetlejuice #beetlejuicebroadway #beetlejuicemusical #beetlejuicecosplay #broadwayworld #bwwprompts #beetlejuicefanart #coloredpencil #sharpie #musicaltheatre #musicaltheatreactor #musicaltheatrefanart #musicaltheatrelife #dreamrole
A post shared by Ashlee Reck (@ashreck221b) on May 18, 2020 at 8:22pm PDT
#repost for #BwayWorldFanArt Persephone may be one of my dream roles ?
A post shared by @ sophia_a.art on May 18, 2020 at 6:58pm PDT
Jenna - Waitress #bwayworldfanart #waitressmusical #waitress #sheusedtobemine #theatre #musicaltheatre #broadway #jessiemueller #drawing #art #fanart #waitressthemusical #muellermagic #dreamrole @officialbroadwayworld @waitressmusical
A post shared by Emily (@emilyireeene) on May 18, 2020 at 7:22pm PDT
Connor Murphy~ ~ Finaly the wig for Connor arrived! I am really happy about that! :3 (and I know I have to style it a bit more- ~ And yeahh Connor is my dreamrole :3 ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ #bwayworldfanart #connor #connormurphy #connorcos #connorcosplay #connormurphycos #connormurphycosplay #deh #dearevanhansen #evanhansen #cos #cosplay
