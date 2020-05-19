#BwayWorldFanArt
Click Here for More Articles on #BwayWorldFanArt

Check Out Week 9 Submissions of #BwayWorldFanArt and Get Drawing For Week 10!

Article Pixel May. 19, 2020  

There are some insanely talented Broadway artists out there! Check out their work from week 9's dream role challenge.

This week's theme is: A Show You Want to See! It can be artwork from the show or a character.

The deadlines for the #BwayWorldFanArt challenges are Tuesdays at noon.

We'll be rounding up some of our favorite submissions each week and sharing them on our site and social channels!

Get to drawing!

While you're at it, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook!

Oh welp. I think I'm getting better at drawing xD ~ But yeah this weeks challange from @officialbroadwayworld is to draw (or cosplay, or whatever xD) your dreamrole. Mine is Connor Murphy from @dearevanhansen . This Charakter is so interesting and it is really sad that we actually never get to know who he really is on the inside. I think that is also the reason, why he is my dreamrole, i would love to know him better (even though that is impossible). ~ But well, dreams come true, right? Maybe this will also come true someday. Until then I will keep practicing my singing skills. xD ~ #bwayworldfanart ~ #connor #connormurphy #connormurphyfanart #connormurphydrawing #dearevanhansen #evanhanson #drawing #digital #digitalart #fanart #broadway

A post shared by Mik (@creative._tree) on May 12, 2020 at 3:04pm PDT

?❤️ I present to you... My dream role! Except, um... I couldn't really decide between these two, so I decided to draw both Jenna from @waitressmusical and Elphaba from @wicked_musical ! . ?? My first ever Fan Art post! I've been meaning to join the Broadway World Fan art challenge for a while now, and I though maybe #week9 was a good place to start lol. . ?? Leave any tips you have on improvements in the comments, it would help me out a lot! . #bwayworldfanart #broadway #fanart #art #drawing #painting #cartoon #Waitress #Wicked #dream #dreamrole #jenna #elphaba #ipad #sketch #sketchbook #tayasuisketches #tayasui #drawings #characters #theatre #musicaltheatre #pie #stage #broadwayworld #playbill

A post shared by cristina ?? (@cristinas_sketchbook) on May 16, 2020 at 4:28am PDT


Next on Stage

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE College Top 25!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 25 in the college category.... (read more)

VIDEO: Watch Audra McDonald, Meryl Streep, Dolly Parton & More Come Together for A Night of Covenant House Stars
Hollywood stars and Broadway veterans are teaming up tonight, May 18 at 8pm ET/5pm PT to celebrate Covenant House, the international charity providing... (read more)

VIDEO: Laura Osnes, Susan Egan and Courtney Reed Sing 'A Million Dreams'
Broadway princesses, Laura Osnes, Susan Egan and Courtney Reed have come together virtually to perform 'A Million Dreams' from The Greatest Showman!... (read more)

Original Cast Of FOREVER PLAID Will Reunite For The '30th Plaidiversary' On Facebook Live
Join the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Forever Plaid!... (read more)

VIDEO: Watch Full BOMBSHELL Concert, Plus a Virtual SMASH Reunion- Live at BroadwayWorld on Wednesday!
The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE will present a special one-night-only streaming event: 'Bombshell in Concert' (captured in 2015), featuring... (read more)

Photo Flash: See Bette Midler, Ben Platt, Judith Light, and More in a First Look at THE POLITICIAN Season 2
Netflix has shared a first look at season two of The Politician, starring Ben Platt, Bette Midler, Judith Light, Gwyneth Paltrow, Laura Dreyfuss, and ... (read more)