Check Out Week 4 Submissions of #BwayWorldFanArt and Get Drawing For Week 5!
There are some insanely talented Broadway artists out there! Check out their artwork from week 4's musical mashup challenge.
This week's theme is: Favorite Antagonist! Which bad guy or girl has a soft space in your heart?
We know being quarantined and social distancing can come with more downtime than we're used to, so why not spend it drawing? We'll be rounding up some of our favorite submissions each week and sharing them on our site and social channels!
Get to drawing!
It's falsettosxheathers!! I did a traditional one but it wasn't good at all. (This one is not good too) This took me an hour! Poses reference from pinterest! #falsettosfanart #broadwaymashup #digitalart #autodesksketchbook #bwayworldfanart
A post shared by Aeo2.0 (@scribblesofae0ren) on Apr 8, 2020 at 7:25am PDT
Today's musical mashup for @officialbroadwayworld fanart week 4! The Ghost with the Most meets the Queens of Six. #BwayWorldFanArt #musicaltheatre #musicalmashup #beetlejuice #sixthemusical #sixthemusicalfanart #beetlejuicefanart #musicaltheatreactor #musicaltheatrefanart #broadwayworld
A post shared by Ashlee Reck (@ashreck221b) on Apr 7, 2020 at 11:36pm PDT
"Say My Name, Little Song Bird!" from @beetlejuicebway & @hadestown... My submission for this weeks @officialbroadwayworld's #bwayworldfanart theme! - - - - - - - #beetlejuice #beetlejuicebway #beetlejuicebroadway #beetlejuicemusical #hadestown #hadestownmusical #hades #alexbrightman #patrickpage #broadway #broadwaymusical #bway #bwaymusical #musical #musicals #musicaltheatre #nyc #newyork #newyorkcity #broadwayworld #heylittlesongbird #saymyname #broadwayfanart
A post shared by 4TheLoveOfBWay (MeaganRyan) (@4theloveofbway) on Apr 7, 2020 at 10:45pm PDT
It's the slurpee bois! ? #BwayWorldFanArt
A post shared by Nicole (@antisocial_headphones._.kid) on Apr 5, 2020 at 3:27am PDT
A drawing of what I like to call Chaos in France the Musical, also known as Les Misérables, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Scarlet Pimpernel, and The Phantom of the Opera. #enjolras #quasimodo #sirpercyblakeney #erik #phantom #lesmiserables #hunchback #hunchbackofnotredame #scarletpimpernel #thephantomoftheopera #theatre #musicaltheatre #musical #musicals #broadway #broadwaymusicals #theatre #theatredrawings #lovetheatre #theatrefanart#theatrekid #musicalfandoms #fandom #fanart #art #drawing #pencildrawing
A post shared by StageScribbles (@stage_scribbles) on Feb 14, 2020 at 8:59am PST
Sending all of our love to the @beetlejuicebway cast and creative today. We'll always be Finding Netherworld with you! Love you guys. ??⚰️? . . . #Parodybill #Beetlejuice #BeetlejuiceBway #BeetlejuiceMusical #BeetlejuiceBroadway #FindingNeverland #Netherworld #ItsShowtime #GhostWithTheMost #BwayWorldFanArt #MusicalMashup #Betelgeuse #BeetlejuiceBeetlejuiceBeetlejuice #LydiaDeetz #DeliaDeetz #CharlesDeetz #Otho #Broadway #BroadwayPoster #BroadwayMusical #BroadwayMusicals #MusicalTheatre #NYCTheatre #Parody #GraphicDesign @officialbroadwayworld @sophiaannecaruso @mcclurerob @kerrybutler1 @lesliekritzer @dsteinface @prezryan @adamdannheisser @elliottmattox @dannyrutigliano @kelvinmoonloh @seandmontgomery @alextimbers @edmundperfect
A post shared by Parodybill (@parodybill) on Apr 8, 2020 at 2:46pm PDT
Wanted to celebrate some of the magic of Broadway. ✨Sending my love to all the different casts and crews. How many shows can you spot? Tap image for answer. ❤️ #broadway #musical #playbill #broadwayworld #disneymaship#art # illustration #digitalart
A post shared by Wilberth Gonzalez (@wilberthgonzalez) on Apr 8, 2020 at 4:27pm PDT
A newsies x les miserables mash up @officialbroadwayworld #bwayworldfanart
A post shared by euryphaessa (@just_eurythings) on Apr 9, 2020 at 3:13am PDT
Hey guys? Sorry for being away so long I was trying to take a break from social media and such for a bit so my mental health could improve abit and it did so....life tip take breaks from social media No but srly I'm still not done with my break but I'll still post just not as frequently Well, anyway, this is a piece I did based on #bwayworldfanart and it's of my demon boys #sweenytodd and #beetlejuice Funny story this was suppose to be a drawing of #purpleguy from Fnaf but then I thought "hey I never drew Sweeny Todd" and so I did In the middle of it I remembered the challenge and I jyst decided why not and drew my boy BJ in the back Two demons out to kill some idiots kk Love you guys? See ya soon? Stay safe?
A post shared by Alex Martinez (@alexmartinez7689) on Apr 9, 2020 at 4:39am PDT
Layton as Jamie as Billy!! 4 years ago today Billy Elliot was having it's final London performance!! ?? ????? #bwayworldfanart #drawing #mydrawing #digitaldrawing #digitalart #fanart #jamielondon #jamiemusical #jamienew #laytonwilliams #billyelliotmusical #billyelliot #everybodystalkingaboutjamiefanart #everybodystalkingaboutjamie #etaj #workofart
A post shared by Becky-Marie ? (@beckymarie_of_all_trades) on Apr 9, 2020 at 2:16pm PDT
OK SO LET ME TELL YOU IVE BEEN WAITING FOR A MASH UP LIKE THIS TO HAPPEN!! I've always seen the similarities between @heathersmusical and @meangirlsbway so I wanted to finally make fan art for it when @officialbroadwayworld announced Week 4 Prompt as Musical Mashup! I had fun seeing how they would react to each other! . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #drawings #art #drawing #draw #artist #artwork #illustration #artistsoninstagram #digitalart #instaart #fanart #BwayWorldFanArt #sketching #illustrator #disneyplus #disney #procreate #digitalart #digitalpainting #digitalillustration #procreate #procreateart #procreatedrawing #artistsoninstagram #artist #drawthisinyourstyle #drawthiswiffwaffles #showmeyourillo #heathers #meangirls #meangirlsbroadway #broadway #therealteamstarkid #starkid
A post shared by Jayden (@just_a_typical_artist) on Apr 10, 2020 at 8:15am PDT
Black Panther x Cats "Panthers" @playbill @catsbroadway @broadwaycom @officialbroadwayworld @blackpanther @chadwickboseman #cats #cat #catsbroadway #blackpanther #panther #wakanda #wakandaforever #marvel #disney #broadway #fanart #fanmade #instagood #instalike #instafollow #marvel #comics #avengers #graphicdesigner #graphicdesign #digitalart #digitalartist #digitalartwork
A post shared by PuckHeroes Artwork (@puckheroesart) on Apr 10, 2020 at 11:55am PDT
Marvel Villains x Mean Girls "Mean Boys" @playbill @meangirlsbway @broadwaycom @officialbroadwayworld @michaelbjordan @twhiddleston @joshbrolin #meangirls #meangirlsbroadway #blackpanther #thanos #snap #infinitywar #endgame #killmonger #loki #tomhiddleston #wakanda #wakandaforever #marvel #disney #broadway #fanart #fanmade #instagood #instalike #instafollow #marvel #comics #avengers #graphicdesigner #graphicdesign #digitalart #digitalartist #digitalartwork
A post shared by PuckHeroes Artwork (@puckheroesart) on Apr 11, 2020 at 11:46am PDT
Broadway Mashup! This mash up is 3 of Christian Borle's broadway roles (Shakespeare, Marvin, and Willy Wonka) in the Sincerely Me pose from Dear Evan Hansen. I absolutely loved the prompt! #bwayworldfanart #mashup @officialbroadwayworld
A post shared by L (@b0rle) on Apr 11, 2020 at 6:01pm PDT
| #BwayWorldFanArt | Week 4: Musical Mashup ?? I choose to represent the following musicals: "The Phantom of the Opera", "Les Misérables", "Hamilton", "Wicked", "Hadestown" and "Beettlejuice". Can you find all the references? ? Swipe to see the details . . . @officialbroadwayworld @phantombway @phantomopera @wicked_musical @wickeduk @hamiltonmusical @hamiltonwestend @lesmizus @lesmizofficial @lesmisuktour @hadestown @hadestowntour @beetlejuicebway @procreate . . . #thephantomoftheopera #phantomoftheopera #wickedmusical #hamilton #lesmiserables #lesmiz #hadestown #beetlejuice #beetlejuicebroadway #elphaba #musicaltheatre #musicalfanart #paris #broadway #westend #illustration #illustrator #digitalpainting #artwork #art #portrait #fandom #photoshop #artistsoninstagram #drawing #sketch #fanart #fanartfriday #graphicdesign
A post shared by Federica Grazioli (@the_icablu_art) on Apr 12, 2020 at 8:34am PDT
This week's @officialbroadwayworld challenge is musical mashup so I mixed Beauty and the Beast with The Phantom of the Opera! @eliseserene_art once told me that French musicals are the same because they're basically about a hideous/ugly person (aka monster) falling in love with a beautiful woman which is where the inspiration came from! ?? • • #bwayworldfanart #phantomoftheopera #beautyandthebeast #musicals #disneyonbroadway #art #fanart
A post shared by Leanne (@myth._art) on Apr 13, 2020 at 7:55am PDT
pop SIX squish ♡ this is a work in progress and it's failing. i was trying to do the @officialbroadwayworld prompt for this week which was to combine two musicals (chicago and six). i don't know anything about six or the productions, so figuring out the costumes was difficult. i think i've combined some of the broadway and australia (??) ones for this but if i ever finish it i'll fix it. THIS IS A SKETCH, IT IS NOT DONE. PLEASE DONT BE MEAN LOL. ♡ #bwayworldfanart #sixthemusical #chicagothemusical #musical #broadway #workinprogress
A post shared by lulu (@playbillpainting) on Apr 13, 2020 at 4:38pm PDT
Elsaba ????❄️ Here is my Elsa Elphaba Mashup for @officialbroadwayworld 's Week 4 #BwayWorldFanArt challenge. The theme was Musical Mashup. @frozenbroadway @wicked_musical @caissielevy @alyssajoyfox @carolinebowman5 @jemmarix_oz #art #watercolors #pearlescentwatercolors #micron #pencil #elsa #elphaba #broadway #frozenmusical #wickedmusical #musicalmashup #bwayworldfanart #broadwayfanart #fanart
A post shared by @ purpleroses_art on Apr 14, 2020 at 1:18am PDT
