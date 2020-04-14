#BwayWorldFanArt
Click Here for More Articles on #BwayWorldFanArt

Check Out Week 4 Submissions of #BwayWorldFanArt and Get Drawing For Week 5!

Article Pixel Apr. 14, 2020  

There are some insanely talented Broadway artists out there! Check out their artwork from week 4's musical mashup challenge.

This week's theme is: Favorite Antagonist! Which bad guy or girl has a soft space in your heart?

We know being quarantined and social distancing can come with more downtime than we're used to, so why not spend it drawing? We'll be rounding up some of our favorite submissions each week and sharing them on our site and social channels!

Get to drawing!

While you're at it, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook!

It's the slurpee bois! ? #BwayWorldFanArt

A post shared by Nicole (@antisocial_headphones._.kid) on Apr 5, 2020 at 3:27am PDT

Sending all of our love to the @beetlejuicebway cast and creative today. We'll always be Finding Netherworld with you! Love you guys. ??⚰️? . . . #Parodybill #Beetlejuice #BeetlejuiceBway #BeetlejuiceMusical #BeetlejuiceBroadway #FindingNeverland #Netherworld #ItsShowtime #GhostWithTheMost #BwayWorldFanArt #MusicalMashup #Betelgeuse #BeetlejuiceBeetlejuiceBeetlejuice #LydiaDeetz #DeliaDeetz #CharlesDeetz #Otho #Broadway #BroadwayPoster #BroadwayMusical #BroadwayMusicals #MusicalTheatre #NYCTheatre #Parody #GraphicDesign @officialbroadwayworld @sophiaannecaruso @mcclurerob @kerrybutler1 @lesliekritzer @dsteinface @prezryan @adamdannheisser @elliottmattox @dannyrutigliano @kelvinmoonloh @seandmontgomery @alextimbers @edmundperfect

A post shared by Parodybill (@parodybill) on Apr 8, 2020 at 2:46pm PDT

Hey guys? Sorry for being away so long I was trying to take a break from social media and such for a bit so my mental health could improve abit and it did so....life tip take breaks from social media No but srly I'm still not done with my break but I'll still post just not as frequently Well, anyway, this is a piece I did based on #bwayworldfanart and it's of my demon boys #sweenytodd and #beetlejuice Funny story this was suppose to be a drawing of #purpleguy from Fnaf but then I thought "hey I never drew Sweeny Todd" and so I did In the middle of it I remembered the challenge and I jyst decided why not and drew my boy BJ in the back Two demons out to kill some idiots kk Love you guys? See ya soon? Stay safe?

A post shared by Alex Martinez (@alexmartinez7689) on Apr 9, 2020 at 4:39am PDT

OK SO LET ME TELL YOU IVE BEEN WAITING FOR A MASH UP LIKE THIS TO HAPPEN!! I've always seen the similarities between @heathersmusical and @meangirlsbway so I wanted to finally make fan art for it when @officialbroadwayworld announced Week 4 Prompt as Musical Mashup! I had fun seeing how they would react to each other! . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #drawings #art #drawing #draw #artist #artwork #illustration #artistsoninstagram #digitalart #instaart #fanart #BwayWorldFanArt #sketching #illustrator #disneyplus #disney #procreate #digitalart #digitalpainting #digitalillustration #procreate #procreateart #procreatedrawing #artistsoninstagram #artist #drawthisinyourstyle #drawthiswiffwaffles #showmeyourillo #heathers #meangirls #meangirlsbroadway #broadway #therealteamstarkid #starkid

A post shared by Jayden (@just_a_typical_artist) on Apr 10, 2020 at 8:15am PDT

| #BwayWorldFanArt | Week 4: Musical Mashup ?? I choose to represent the following musicals: "The Phantom of the Opera", "Les Misérables", "Hamilton", "Wicked", "Hadestown" and "Beettlejuice". Can you find all the references? ? Swipe to see the details . . . @officialbroadwayworld @phantombway @phantomopera @wicked_musical @wickeduk @hamiltonmusical @hamiltonwestend @lesmizus @lesmizofficial @lesmisuktour @hadestown @hadestowntour @beetlejuicebway @procreate . . . #thephantomoftheopera #phantomoftheopera #wickedmusical #hamilton #lesmiserables #lesmiz #hadestown #beetlejuice #beetlejuicebroadway #elphaba #musicaltheatre #musicalfanart #paris #broadway #westend #illustration #illustrator #digitalpainting #artwork #art #portrait #fandom #photoshop #artistsoninstagram #drawing #sketch #fanart #fanartfriday #graphicdesign

A post shared by Federica Grazioli (@the_icablu_art) on Apr 12, 2020 at 8:34am PDT



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

Update: Disney on Broadway's 25th Anniversary Concert Benefit Stream Canceled After Union Dispute
According to the New York Times, the one-night-only benefit 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' which was to be streamed to raise mon... (read more)

Just In: Musicians Union Reverses Decision Waiving Disney on Broadway Concert Payments
No word yet on a rescheduled air date, but Ray Hair, International President of the American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada (... (read more)

Disney on Broadway Benefit Musicians Release Open Letter; Petition Own Union
The Musical Director for the concert, Jim Abbott, has now released an open letter along with a petition - to his own union signed by all of  the membe... (read more)

WATCH: SATURDAY NIGHT SEDER Benefit Featuring Ben Platt, Idina Menzel and More!
Watch 'Saturday Night Seder' a virtual Passover Seder to benefit COVID-19 first responders!... (read more)

VIDEO: Nick Cordero's Wife, Amanda Kloots, Shares Update on Her Husband's Health
Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, has shared an update on the health of her husband, who has been in the ICU due to COVID-19.... (read more)

Glenn Close Wants To Begin Filming SUNSET BOULEVARD By the End of the Year
She's ready for her close up! Glenn Close hopes to begin filming the movie musical adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard this year.... (read more)