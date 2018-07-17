Charlie's Back! David Cook Returns to KINKY BOOTS Tonight

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

As BroadwayWorld previousuly reported, David Cook ("American Idol" Winner, 7th Season) will return to the role of 'Charlie Price' in the Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 West 45th Street) beginning today, Tuesday, July 17, 2018. He will play a limited run through Sunday, September 9, 2018. Cook succeeds Tyler Glenn (lead singer of the multi-platinum rock band, Neon Trees) who played his last performance on Sunday, July 15, 2018.

Cook returns to the show after having a blast in his initial strictly limited run this past spring from Tuesday, April 3 through Saturday, May 5, 2018.

"I am so honored and excited to get to come back to the factory!," Cook said. "Kinky Boots is such a great show, made all the better by having an incredible cast, crew, and staff, and I can't wait to help tell the story again!"

The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony Award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell. Kinky Boots tells the uplifting and heartwarming tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family's struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola and together, they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair.

Kinky Boots has won every major Best Musical Award and is represented around the world with the Tony Award-winning Broadway company now in its 6th year, a London production in its third year (where it won the 2016 Olivier Award for Best Musical) with a recently announced UK & Ireland Tour commencing next summer, a North American First National Tour in its fourth year, an upcoming production in Germany, a Korean production returning to Seoul for a third season this coming Spring and a Japanese production returning for a second season to Tokyo and Osaka in 2019. Other previous productions include an extended run in Toronto (winner of the Dora Award for Musical) and an award-winning Australian production which concluded in October 2017. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Kinky Boots is available on Sony Masterworks Broadway.

The current Broadway cast of Kinky Boots includes: J. Harrison Ghee (as Lola), Tyler Glenn (as Charlie Price), Carrie St. Louis (as Lauren), Daniel Stewart Sherman, Caroline Bowman, Marcus Neville, Adinah Alexander, Eugene Barry-Hill, Callan Bergmann, Stephen Berger, Joseph Anthony Byrd, Justin Colombo, Holly Davis, Jesus Del Orden, Stephane Duret, Mia Gentile, Blair Goldberg, Natalie Joy Johnson, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Cooper Lantz, Eric Leviton, John Jeffrey Martin, Julia McLellan, Michael Milkanin, Connor Mills, Christian Mullins, Jake Odmark, Nathan Peck, Jennifer Perry, Kyle Post, Charlie Sutton, Joey Taranto, Stephen Tewksbury.

David Cook (Charlie Price) immediately launched to stardom following his Season 7 American Idol title. He broke several Billboard chart records when 14 of his songs debuted on the Hot Digital Songs chart and 11 of his songs debuted on the Hot 100, and went on to sell more than 2 million albums, including his certified platinum eponymous album. Collectively, David has sold over 5 million tracks worldwide. Based out of Nashville, TN, he has not only found success as a writer for other artists, his 2015 studio album, "Digital Vein" debuted in the top 5 on the Billboard Pop Chart. Cook continues to tour throughout the world in support of his multiple hits. 2018 has brought an exciting new EP from Cook. "Chromance" is available now via all digital platforms.

