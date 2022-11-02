ChamberMusicNY Presents Nick Revel's DREAM COLLIDER at Rockwood Music Hall
The performance is on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 7:00pm ET.
On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 7:00pm, ChamberMusicNY presents GRAMMY-nominated violist and composer Nick Revel, a founding member of the PUBLIQuartet, in concert at Rockwood Music Hall. Revel's program features selections from his brand new album DREAM COLLIDER - a collection of 13 self-composed, performed, produced, and engineered tracks ranging from pop and electronic to ambient-style film - released October 27, 2022 on Sapphire Records.
With styles leaning heavily on both pop-inspired electronic music and ambient-style film music, Revel leads the listener on a journey that questions the traditional sound of the viola. He describes his process of writing, producing, and creating this album during the pandemic, "Born of my own emotional darkness and a yearning for joy during the height of the pandemic, this album provides a sonic fantasy of new worlds, a reprieve from suffering, and visions of realities beyond what is currently possible on Earth."
Each of DREAM COLLIDER's tracks are accompanied by music videos that provide more context for Revel's experimental sounds including, Launch Pad, Contact, and USE HEADPHONES, an ASMR-inspired meta-creation for the Founders ensemble. His piece, The Fear, was commissioned by Carnegie Hall in 2019 for young musicians of all playing levels. Watch all of the DREAM COLLIDER music videos.
Many of the tracks featured are also high-profile competition-winning pieces, including Time Capsule, winner of the Catalyst Quartet's 2021 CQ Minute Emerging Composer's Competition and his FlyTrap was recently the winner of fivebyfive ensemble's 2020 call for scores. Additionally, Revel's piece Father and Daughter, a re-scoring of Michael Dudok de Wit's 2000 animated film, won the 2021 Red Jasper Competition shortlist.
