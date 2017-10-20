Celebrate National Chocolate Day with the Cast of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY!

What could be more scrumpdiddlyumptious than making chocolate with the cast of the smash hit Broadway musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in an exclusive private class at NYC's Institute of Culinary Education? In celebration of National Chocolate Day, the schnozztastic cast of the new Broadway musical will be teaching a lucky few how to whip up some delicious concoctions with the help of the President of the Institute of Culinary Education.

All fans have to do to enter is Instagram their favorite chocolate dessert now through Monday, October 23 with #CharlieChocolates, @CharlieonBway and @ICECulinary.

Roald Dahl's treasured tale is now Broadway's Golden Ticket! It's the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man" and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray.

Willy Wonka is opening his marvelous and mysterious chocolate factory...to a lucky few. That includes Charlie Bucket, whose bland life is about to sweeten with color and confection beyond his wildest dreams. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing joyride through a world of pure imagination. Now's your chance to experience the wonders of Wonka like never before-get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper!

