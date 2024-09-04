Cayleigh Capaldi & Joel Waggoner to Join TITANIQUE as Rose & Ruth

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Three new cast members will join TITANIQUE, as the show approaches its landmark 1000th performance this fall. Starting September 5, internet sensation and cast alum Cayleigh Capaldi (Elsa in the regional premiere of Frozen) will set sail as Rose DeWitt Bukater, and Broadway favorite Joel Waggoner (School of Rock, Be More Chill) will board the Ship of Dreams in the role of Ruth DeWitt Bukater on September 17, alongside Barnaby Reiter (Hairspray, Grease in Australia), who is set to join the ensemble. Driven by the unparalleled songbook of pop icon Céline Dion, this vocally-thrilling, irreverent send-up of the blockbuster filmTitanic continues its splash-hit Off-Broadway run at the Daryl Roth Theatre in Union Square, now on sale through May 25, 2025.

All aboard NYC’s must-sea musical comedy! When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar-winning blockbuster film Titanic, you get Titanique, off-Broadway’s most award-winning splash hit, which turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical musical fantasia. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. Sailing on fierce powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More” – backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart, and campy chaos.

Co-written by Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, and Tye Blue, Titanique celebrated its Off-Broadway premiere in June 2022 at Asylum Theater, starring the musical’s co-authors Mindelle (Sister Act, Netflix’s “Special”) and Rousouli (Cruel Intentions, Hairspray) as Celine Dion and Jack Dawson. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre that November, and won seven major awards of the 2022-23 theater season, including the Lucille Lortel Award and Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical.

Capaldi, Waggoner, and Reiter join the musical’s New York cast, alongside current stars Dee Roscioli in the role of Céline Dion, Michael Williams as Jack, Tommy Bracco as Victor Garber, Brandon Contreras as Cal, Lisa Howard as The Unsinkable Molly Brown, Marcus Antonio as The Iceberg, Rae Davenport, Sara Gallo, Tess Marshall, and Terrence Williams Jr.

Titanique is directed by Tye Blue (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”, Rumer Willis’ Over the Love Tour), and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Little Shop of Horrors). Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations are by IRNE Award-Winner Nicholas James Connell. Scenic Design for Titanique is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production; Costume Design is by Alejo Vietti; Lighting Design is by Paige Seber; Sound Design is by Lawrence Schober; Wig Design is by Tommy Kurzman; Original Prop Design is by Eric Reynolds. Casting is by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA and Andrew Fem.

Titanique recently announced that the musical will voyage into international waters this fall, with its Australian premiere in September 2024 at The Grand Electric in Sydney. In October, the show will mark its Canadian premiere in Montréal (24 km from Céline Dion’s hometown of Charlemagne!) at the Segal Centre for Performing Arts from October 27–November 24, 2024, followed by an engagement at Toronto’s CAA Theatre from December 3, 2024–January 12, 2025. The musical’s London premiere, co-produced by Eva Price and Michael Harrison, is set for this December at The Criterion Theatre in the West End.