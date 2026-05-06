Cate Blanchett, Anne-Marie Duff, and More Join National Theatre's 2026 Season

Further casting, dates, and ticketing information have been announced for the 2026 shows at The National Theatre.

BAFTA Award-winning actor Anne-Marie Duff to join the world premiere of Some Woman – an exciting new play from celebrated British playwright Helen Edmundson, directed by Blanche McIntyre.

Rebecca Humphries, Eloka Ivo, Tom Mothersdale, Charlotte Ritchie, Ellen Robertson, Stuart Thompson and Sam Troughton are cast in multi-award-winning playwright Caryl Churchill's landmark play Cloud 9, directed by Dominic Cooke.

Dates and on sale for Benedict Andrews' new play Electra/Persona featuring two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett, Nina Hoss and Ella Lily Hyland.

For a limited, one-week run in September, famed Portuguese playwright and director Tiago Rodrigues will make his National Theatre debut by bringing his compelling play Catarina and the Beauty of Killing Fascists to The National Theatre for its UK premiere.

Dorfman dates confirmed for a brand-new production of Jim Cartwright's The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, starring Francesca Mills and directed by Robert Hastie.

Tickets for Electra/Persona, Catarina and the Beauty of Killing Fascists, Some Woman, Cloud 9 and The Rise and Fall of Little Voice will be on general sale from 12 noon BST on Thursday 21 May 2026.

19 August – 10 October 2026 (Press performance 1 September 2026)

Lyttelton theatre

In August, director and adapter Benedict Andrews (A Streetcar Named Desire) makes his National Theatre debut with the world premiere of Electra/Persona. Fusing ancient myth with Ingmar Bergman's Persona in a powerful exploration of identity and the fragile line between who we are and who we play.

Benedict Andrews has assembled a stellar cast that includes Academy Award-winner Cate Blanchett (Blue Jasmine) and Nina Hoss (Tár) and rising talent Ella Lily Hyland (Black Doves).

Which role undid you in the end?

Electra. A daughter consumed by grief and rage, clinging to the idea of justice as her world comes apart.

Persona. During a performance of Electra, an actress suddenly falls silent. What follows is a rupture: two women drawn into an intense, unsettling encounter where speech breaks down and the boundaries between self and role give way.

Joining Benedict is set designer Magda Willi, Costume Designer Merle Hensel, composer Hildur Guðnadóttir, lighting designer Jon Clark, video designer Ash J Woodward, casting by Alastair Coomer CDG, associate director Danica Selem, music associate Deanna H. Choi and staff director Oliver Hurst.

Tickets on sale from midday on Thursday 21 May 2026,

2 November 2026 – 13 January 2027 (Press performance 10 November 2026)

Lyttelton theatre

This autumn, multi-award-winning playwright Caryl Churchill (Top Girls) returns to The National Theatre for the first time since 2019 with her landmark play Cloud 9, which continues to challenge how we think about gender, power and the legacies of empire. Dominic Cooke (The Normal Heart) reunites with Churchill to direct a bold new production that brings fresh urgency to this daring and satirical classic.

Principal casting announced includes Rebecca Humphries, Eloka Ivo, Tom Mothersdale, Charlotte Ritchie, Ellen Robertson, Stuart Thompson and Sam Troughton.

In Victorian Africa, where Clive is a colonial administrator and patriarch, his wife, son and servant struggle to be what's expected of them.

When the family turn up a hundred years later in 70s London, what can they make of themselves in a world where empire lingers and freedom calls?

Dominic Cooke is joined by set designer Miriam Buether, Costume Designer Samuel Wyer, lighting designer Jessica Hung Han Yun, sound designer Donato Wharton, casting by Naomi Downham, dialect coach Penny Dyer, voice coach Shereen Ibrahim and staff director Max Harrison.

Further casting to be announced.

Tickets on sale from midday on Thursday 21 May 2026,

19 – 26 September 2026 (Press performance 21 September 2026)

Dorfman theatre

For a limited, one-week run in September, famed Portuguese playwright and director Tiago Rodrigues (Director of Festival d'Avignon) will make his National Theatre debut by bringing his compelling play Catarina and the Beauty of Killing Fascists to The National Theatre for its UK premiere. This confronting, politically charged production will be performed in its native Portuguese with English surtitles.

The cast includes Isabel Abreu, Romeu Costa, António Fonseca, Beatriz Maia, Marco Mendonça, António Afonso Parra, Carolina Passos Sousa and João Vicente.

South Portugal, 2028. Catarina is about to kill her first fascist.

It is a rite of passage, steeped in tradition and family lore. A day of celebration, of beauty and death.

But when Catarina refuses to kill the hostage, her decision drives a wedge between the family. As ghosts of the past arise, unresolved questions emerge – what is the price of democracy? Is there room for violence in the fight for a better world?

Writer and director Tiago Rodrigues is joined in the creative team by artistic collaborator Magda Bizarro, set designer F. Ribeiro, lighting designer Nuno Meira, lighting adaptation for National Theatre Rui Monteiro, Costume Designer José António Tenente, composer and sound designer Pedro Costa, choir conductor and vocal arranger João Henriques, voiceover artists Cláudio de Castro, Nadezhda Bocharova, Pedro Moldão, Paula Mora, choreographers Sofia Dias and Vítor Roriz, technical weapons advisor David Chan Cordeiro, English translation by Daniel Hahn, surtitles by Patrícia Pimentel.

Production Teatro Nacional D. Maria II (Lisboa)

Executive production Festival d'Avignon

Co-production Wiener Festwochen, Emilia Romagna Teatro Fondazione (Modena), Théâtre de la Cité – CDN Toulouse Occitanie & Théâtre Garonne Scène européenne Toulouse, Festival d'Automne à Paris & Théâtre des Bouffes du Nord, Teatro di Roma – Teatro Nazionale, Comédie de Caen, Théâtre de Liège, Maison de la Culture d'Amiens, BIT Teatergarasjen (Bergen), Le Trident – Scène nationale de Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, Teatre Lliure (Barcelona), Centro Cultural Vila Flor (Guimarães), O Espaço do Tempo (Montemor-o-Novo).

Tickets on sale from midday on Thursday 21 May 2026,

7 October – 21 November 2026 (Press performance 15 October 2026)

Dorfman theatre

Later this year, the Dorfman will host the world premiere of Some Woman – a provocative new play from celebrated British playwright Helen Edmundson (Small Island), her first since Queen Anne in 2015.

Blanche McIntyre (Tartuffe) returns to The National Theatre to direct BAFTA-winning actor Anne Marie-Duff (Bad Sisters) who will play central character Julie Robson.

‘I don't want to be this woman'

Julie Robson is used to being overlooked. At work, at home, everywhere in between.

But when an encounter on a station platform goes wrong and all eyes are suddenly on Julie, something shifts within her and she feels compelled to make a stand.

What happens when an ordinary woman pits herself against the forces that shape the world? What happens when she refuses to be quiet?

Director Blanche McIntyre is joined by set and Costume Designer Robert Jones and casting by Martin Poile CDG.

Further casting to be announced.

Tickets on sale from midday on Thursday 21 May 2026,

2 December 2026 – 23 January 2027 (Press performance 10 December 2026)

This winter in the Dorfman, a new production of Jim Cartwright's modern classic The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, will reunite Francesca Mills as Little Voice and director Robert Hastie following Hamlet in the Lyttelton last year. A joyful, tender and bittersweet celebration of music, ambition and the courage it takes to be heard with iconic music from the likes of Judy Garland, Shirley Bassey and more.

Alone in the sanctuary of her small bedroom, Little Voice fills the air with pitch‑perfect renditions of her deceased dad's prized record collection of the great divas, from Judy Garland to Billie Holiday.

But when her mother Mari's latest fling, local wheeler dealer Ray, hears her sing he's certain he's struck gold. Will Little Voice be pushed into a spotlight she never asked for?

Director Robert Hastie is joined in the artistic team by set and Costume Designer Janet Bird, lighting designer Paul Pyant, sound designer Mike Walker, composer and music director David Shrubsole, voice coach Shereen Ibrahim and casting by Alastair Coomer CDG.

The production is due to tour directly following a mainstage run. Further details to be announced.

Further casting to be announced.

Tickets on sale from midday on Thursday 21 May 2026,

16 May – 30 July 2026 (Opening Performance 2 June 2026)

Olivier theatre

The National Theatre's global smash-hit production War Horse returns to its original home nearly two decades after its debut and following a recent acclaimed tour of the UK and Ireland. Based on Michael Morpurgo's beloved novel, adapted by Nick Stafford and originally directed by Marianne Elliott and Tom Morris, War Horse has become the most successful play in the history of The National Theatre, winning more than 25 major awards including the Tony Award for ‘Best Play' and has been seen by over 8.8 million people worldwide.

War Horse tells the remarkable story of a young boy called Albert and his horse Joey, set against the backdrop of the First World War. It is a timeless story of love, courage and friendship, brought to life by astonishing life-sized horses from Handspring Puppet Company and a stirring musical score. War Horse has inspired a generation of theatre-makers since its premiere in 2007.

The full cast of 35 includes: Anita Adam Gabay (Emilie / Joey as a Foal), Rianna Ash (Joey / Topthorn head), Eloise Beaumont-Wood (Joey as a Foal), Stephen Beckett (Ted Narracott/Strauss), Ike Bennett (David Taylor / Thomas Bone), Jo Castleton (Rose Narracott), Owen Dagnall (Geordie / Alternate Albert Narracott), Alexandra Donnachie (Joey / Topthorn head), Felicity Donnelly (Joey / Topthorn hind), Sam Goodchild (Joey / Topthorn hind), Danny Hendrix (Veterinary Officer Martin), Jasmin Hinds (Matron Callaghan), Linford Johnson (Sergeant Fine), Andrew Keay (Joey / Topthorn hind), Nicholas Khan (Arthur Narracott / Brandt), Manuel Klein (Friedrich / Priest), Michael Larcombe (Joey / Topthorn hind), Matthew Lawrence (Joey / Topthorn head), Madeleine Leslay (Paulette / Sarah Carter), Wade Lewin (Joey / Topthorn head), Jack Lord (Klausen / Allan), Damian Lynch (Thunder / Carter), Lewis McBean (Joey / Topthorn heart), Chris Milford (Joey / Topthorn heart), Corey Montague-Sholay (Billy Narracott / Klebb), Jordan Paris (Joey as a Foal), Anne-Marie Piazza (Nell Allan / Schnabel), Daniel Rock (Captain Stewart / Ludwig), Simon Stanhope (Manfred), Tom Sturgess (Albert Narracott), Sally Swanson (The Singer), Lucy Thorburn (Jenny Bone / Annie Gilbert), Chris Williams (Captain Nicholls / Dr Schewyk), Niko Wirachman (Joey / Topthorn heart) and Rafe Young (Joey / Topthorn heart).

At the outbreak of the First World War, young Albert's beloved horse Joey is sold to the cavalry and shipped to France. Too young to enlist, Albert refuses to forget him, embarking on an extraordinary journey from the fields of rural Devon to the trenches of wartime France – determined to bring Joey home.

This tour revival of War Horse has been created by director Tom Morris with revival director Katie Henry, drawings, set and Costume Designer Rae Smith, puppet designer Adrian Kohler for Handspring Puppet Company, lighting designer Rob Casey, director of movement and horse choreography Toby Sedgwick, puppetry director Matthew Forbes, animation and projection design by 59 Studio. Music is by Adrian Sutton with songmaker John Tams, sound designer Christopher Shutt and music director Dom Coyote. Casting is by Jill Green CDG with Paul Benzing as fight director, Patricia Ojehonmon as wellbeing consultant, Rebecca Daltry as dialect coach and Cathleen McCarron and Shereen Ibrahim as voice coaches.

Completing the team are, Anna Marshall as associate director, William Fricker as associate set designer, Johanna Coe as associate Costume Designer, Tom Turner as associate lighting designer, Lewis Howard as associate puppetry director, Matthew Gough as music associate, Rob Bettle for Sound Quiet Time as associate sound designer, Emma Laxton as associate sound designer and Olivia Laydon and Tom Shiels as casting associates.

Tickets on sale now,

27 August – 24 October 2026 (Press performance 3 September 2026)

In autumn 2026, the Olivier theatre will host the British premiere of The Story, by leading American playwright Tracey Scott Wilson (The Americans). Focusing on an ambitious black reporter who defies her editor to pursue an incendiary lead, choosing to go to any length to get ‘the story', BAFTA Award-winner Letitia Wright (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) will make her National Theatre debut in this examination of racial politics and journalistic ethics. Gripping and adrenaline-fuelled, this seminal newsroom thriller is directed by Clint Dyer (Death of England).

Casting includes Antonia Bernath as Jessica Dunn, Josh Goulding as Tim Dunn, Aliyah Odoffin as Latisha, Wilf Scolding as Jeff, Jay Simpson as Detective, Unique Spencer as Adrienne, Ashley Thomas as Neil, Lorraine Toussaint as Pat and Letitia Wright as Yvonne. They are joined by Tee Arnold, Donna Augustin, Reanna Bleu, Katie Buchholz and Linseigh Green in the ensemble.

When a white teacher is killed in a black neighbourhood, four journalists race to get the headline – at any cost. But when shocking new evidence pulls them into the dark heart of the

case, they are each forced to confront what they're prepared to risk to tell their version of the truth.

Joining Director Clint Dyer in the artistic team will be set designer Anna Fleischle, Costume Designer Natalie Pryce, lighting designer Paul Anderson, sound designer Benjamin Grant, movement director Lucie Pankhurst, co-video designers Gino Ricardo Green and Tal Yarden, intimacy director Ingrid Mackinnon, casting directors Alastair Coomer CDG and Martin Poile CDG, dialect coach Hazel Holder, voice coach Cathleen McCarron and staff director Emily Aboud.

Further casting to be announced.

Tickets on sale now,

13 November 2026 – 6 February 2027 (Press performance 24 November 2026)

Olivier theatre

This festive season, The National Theatre will stage Anupama Chandrasekhar's (The Father and the Assassin) new play, a theatrical retelling of Rudyard Kipling's beloved family tale The Jungle Book, directed by Indhu Rubasingham. With innovative puppetry by Lume: Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, this thrilling new adaptation will bring the jungle roaring to life on the Olivier stage.

Initial casting announced today includes Hiran Abeysekera as Mowgli. Hiran is joined by Sarah Amankwah, Kazeem Tosin Amore, Darcy Braimoh, Sebastian Charles, Laura Cubitt, Fred Davis, Ayesha Dharker, ALI GOLDSMITH, Valentine Hanson, Romina Hytten, Tony Jayawardena, Avye Leventis, Shaun Yusuf McKee, Kel Matsena, Sifiso Mazibuko, Jordan Metcalfe and Sharita Oomeer.

In the mangroves of the Sundarbans, wolves howl, birds soar and tigers roar. At the heart of this wild and vibrant kingdom, an unlikely child is growing up… Mowgli.

Danger stalks the shadows, and threats lie hidden beneath every rock. To protect his family, his friends and the only home he has ever known, this young hero must first discover who he really is and where he truly belongs.

Directed by Indhu Rubasingham with set and costume design by Rajha Shakiry, puppetry by Lume: Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, movement director Finn Caldwell, composer Fernando Velázquez, lighting designer Oliver Fenwick, sound designer Benjamin Grant, casting directors Bryony Jarvis-Taylor CDG and Martin Poile CDG, voice coach Cathleen McCarron, associate director John Young, associate set designer Ruth Hall, associate puppetry director Scarlet Wilderink and associate puppetry designer Caroline Bowman

Further casting to be announced. Tickets on sale now.

Until 6 June 2026

Lyttelton theatre

Broadcast globally in cinemas via National Theatre Live from 25 June 2026

Returning to The National Theatre after nine years, Marianne Elliott (Angels in America) will direct a major revival of Les Liaisons Dangereuses in the Lyttelton theatre in spring 2026. Christopher Hampton's (The Father) acclaimed adaptation of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos' epistolary novel will have its first staging at The National Theatre with a stellar cast that includes Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown), Gabrielle Drake (Time and the Conways), Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) and Aidan Turner (Rivals).

They are joined by Ishmail Aaron, Sharif Afifi, Curtis Angus, Charlotte Avery, Nandi Bhebhe, Lucia Chocarro, Liz Ewing, ALI GOLDSMITH, Darragh Hand, GEORGES HANN, Spike King, Dianté Lodge, Katie Lusby, Amy Macken, Aisha Naamani, Bryony Pennington, Cat Simmons and Hannah van der Westhuysen.

The pen is mightier than the sword.

Among the glittering salons of the super-rich, patriarchy equals power, reputation is everything – and for women, one misstep can mean ruin.

Marquise de Merteuil, master in the art of survival, wields her influence with intelligence and control. Alongside the magnetic Vicomte de Valmont, they turn seduction into strategy and weaponise desire. But when their alliance collapses into rivalry, the battle between them threatens to destroy everyone in their path.

Director Marianne Elliott is joined in the artistic team by set designer Rosanna Vize, Costume Designer Natalie Roar, choreographer Tom Jackson Greaves, composer Jasmin Kent Rodgman, lighting designer James Farncombe, sound designer Ian Dickinson forAutograph, intimacy director Ingrid Mackinnon, fight director Sam Lyon-Behan, casting directors Alastair Coomer CDG and Naomi Downham, voice and dialect coach Hazel Holder, associate director Mumba Dodwell and associate wigs, hair and make-up designer Adele Brandman.

Tickets now on sale.

The Misanthrope

16 June – 1 August 2026 (Press performance 23 June 2026)

Lyttelton theatre

Golden Globe winner Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) will make her exciting National Theatre debut in a new adaptation of Molière’s The Misanthrope from Martin Crimp (Cyrano de Bergerac), written in contemporary verse. Directed by Indhu Rubasingham, this biting adaptation will interrogate 21st-century private relationships and public debate, with Molière's infamous character – the misanthropic Alceste – here reimagined as Alice.

Cast includes Paul Chahidi as John, Abigail Cruttenden as Claire, Imogen Elliott as Esmée, Rina Fatania as Indira, Freddie MacBruce as Allen, Tom Mison as Stefan, Sandra Oh as Alice and Jemima Rooper as Elaine. Young performers include Arthur Blanc and Teddy Holton-Frances as Benjamin and Francesca Fullilove and Poppy Townsend White as Madeleine.

The understudy cast completing the company includes Niamh James as understudy Esmée/Allen, Amira Matthews as understudy Claire/Indira/Elaine, Scott Sparrow as understudy Stefan, John Vernon as understudy John and Gabby Wong as understudy Alice.

Alice, a brilliant novelist, despises the hollow contemporary mantras of kindness and respect. But the bolder she becomes in speaking out, the more colleagues avoid her, and the more her personal relationships begin to fracture. As she challenges fashionable ideas and lends her voice to causes others are afraid to touch, she faces intense criticism and backlash. Alice will soon learn the price she must pay as an artist and as a woman for daring to speak her mind.

Joining Indhu Rubasingham in the artistic team are set and Costume Designer Robert Jones, lighting designer Tim Lutkin, composer Anna Meredith, sound designer Alexander Caplen, movement director Lucy Hind, casting Alastair Coomer CDG and Martin Poile CDG, voice coach Jeannette Nelson, associate director Gitika Buttoo and associate set and Costume Designer Ethan Cheek.

Tickets now on sale.

Pride

11 June – 12 September 2026 (Press performance 25 June 2026)

After receiving an overwhelming response from audiences during a sold-out preview run at Cardiff's Sherman Theatre, producers P&P Productions, with the National Theatre in association with Pathé, Calamity Films and David Binder Productions, bring the world premiere of the new musical Pride to the Dorfman theatre this summer. Based on the award-winning film which reunites director Matthew Warchus (Matilda The Musical) and writer Stephen Beresford (The Last of the Haussmans), this incredible true story is set during the 1984 miners’ strike, when a group of friends formed Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners (LGSM) before helping a small village in south Wales.

Full casting includes Samuel Barnett as Jonathan, Lewis Cornay as Bromley, Matthew Durkan as Mike, Gillian Elisa as Gwen, Robin Hayward as Martin, Chris Jenkins as Gethin, Darren Lawrence as Cliff, Jhon Lumsden as Mark, Kirsty Malpass as Hefina, Sarah Pugh as Siân, Jordan Shaw as Reggie, Courtney Stapleton as Steph, Caroline Sheen as Maureen, Mared Williams as Margaret and Matthew Woodyatt as Dai.

They are joined by an ensemble that includes Daniel Forrester, Madeleine Morgan, Catherine Morris, Helen Siveter and Graham Vick.

Funny, fierce and filed with joy, Pride is set to an original score by Christopher Nightingale (A Christmas Carol), Josh Cohen (Sylvia) and DJ Walde (Sylvia), with songs inspired by protest anthems, pop, rock, disco and the Welsh choral tradition.

Summer, 1984. With miners on strike across the country, 24-year-old activist Mark Ashton tries to rally a group of friends into supporting the beleaguered strikers. The newly formed Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners (LGSM) quickly finds itself entwined with a small pit village in south Wales.

What follows is the remarkable true story of two threatened communities joining forces – and discovering they have more in common than they ever imagined.

Pride has a book and lyrics by Stephen Beresford, music by Christopher Nightingale, Josh Cohen and DJ Walde, developed and directed by Matthew Warchus. The artistic team is completed by set and Costume Designer Bunny Christie, choreographer Lizzi Gee, orchestrations Christopher Nightingale and Tom Kelly, music supervision Tom Kelly, additional orchestrations Josh Cohen and DJ Walde, lighting designer Hugh Vanstone, sound designer Bobby Aitken, music director Jo Cichonska, hair, wig & make-up design Campbell Young Associates, casting director David Grindrod CDG, dialect coach Nick Trumble, voice coach Charlie Hughes D'Aeth, associate director Jamie Manton, associate set designer Verity Sadler, associate choreographer Ashley Andrews, associate lighting designer Luca Panetta, associate sound designer Jonas Roebuck, associate music director Natalie Pound and staff director Jennifer Lane Baker.

Hadestown (West End)

West End’s Lyric Theatre

The multi award-winning musical sensation Hadestown continues to perform at the Lyric Theatre eight years after its sold-out engagement at The National Theatre in 2018. Now in its third year in the West End, the show is currently booking through to 27 June 2027.

A joyful combination of folk, jazz and blues, Hadestown intertwines two ancient Greek mythic love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone – taking audiences on an unforgettable journey to the underworld and back. Come and see how the world could be.

Hadestown features music, lyrics, and book by acclaimed Grammy®-winning singer-songwriter and BBC Radio 2 Folk Award-winner Anaïs Mitchell, who originated Hadestown as an indie theatre project and acclaimed album. Mitchell then transformed the show into a genre-defying new musical alongside artistic collaborator and Tony® Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin, whose theatre credits include Mission Drift (National Theatre) and American Clock (The Old Vic).

The West End cast of Hadestown includes Rachel Adedeji as Persephone, Bethany Antonia as Eurydice, Marley Fenton as Orpheus, Alastair Parker as Hades, and Clive Rowe as Hermes. The company is completed by Melanie Bright, Spike Maxwell and Lauran Rae as the Fates; Femi Akinfolarin, Michelle Andrews, Gabriela Benedetti, Ollie Bingham and Sebastian Lim-Seet as the Workers, with Juan Jackson, Oisín Nolan-Power, Lindo Shinda, Jasmine Triadi and Milly Willows as Swings.

Hadestown is produced in London by Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, Tom Kirdahy and the National Theatre in association with JAS Theatricals.

Inter Alia

Until 20 June 2026 – West End’s Wyndham’s Theatre

10 November 2026 until 21 February 2027 (Opening performance 1 December 2026) – Broadway’s The Music Box Theatre.

The National Theatre’s sold-out production of Inter Alia, is currently running in the West End at the Wyndham’s Theatre until 20 June 2026, in a co-production with Playful Productions.

Following its West End run, this autumn The National Theatre with Sue Wagner, John Johnson, No Guarantees Productions, P3 Productions and Playful Productions will transfer Inter Alia to Broadway’s Music Box Theatre for a strictly limited season, from 10 November 2026 until 21 February 2027, with the Opening performance on 1 December 2026.

Golden Globe®, Emmy Award® and Olivier Award-winning and BAFTA, Academy Award-nominee Rosamund Pike, will reprise her riveting performance as Jessica Parks, as she makes her Broadway debut. Pike recently won ‘Best Actress in a Play’ at the 2026 Olivier Awards for her acclaimed performance.

Created by the duo behind the West End and Broadway hit Prima Facie, BAFTA-Award-winning director Justin Martin and Olivier Award-winning writer Suzie Miller, bring you this ‘swaggering epic’ (Independent) that is valiant, sharp and deeply human. Inter Alia premiered at The National Theatre’s Lyttelton theatre from 10 July to 13 September 2025, garnering critical and box office acclaim. It has been broadcast via National Theatre Live to cinemas worldwide and has already been seen by over 450,000 people around the globe.

inter alia /ˌɪntər ˈeɪliə,ˈaliə/. adverb. among other things.

Jessica Parks is a maverick London Crown Court Judge; sharp, compassionate, and determined to change a system she knows isn’t always just. But her career exists inter alia (‘among other things’) as she balances motherhood, friendship and the elusive notion of ‘having it all’

So, when an unthinkable event rocks her finely tuned life, can she hold her family together – or will everything fall apart?

The creative team for Inter Alia includes Miriam Buether as set and Costume Designer, Natasha Chivers as lighting designer, Ben and Max Ringham as sound designers, Willie Williams for Treatment Studios as video designer, Erin LeCount & James Jacob PKA Jakwob as composers, Lucy Hind as movement and intimacy director, NICK PINCHBECK as music supervisor. Casting in the UK is by Alastair Coomer CDG and Naomi Downham, dialect coach William Conacher, voice coach Shereen Ibrahim and in the US by Jim Carnahan CSA.

Tickets for Inter Alia in the West End are on sale via interaliaplay.com

Tickets for Inter Alia on Broadway are on sale via interaliabroadway.com. Further casting and information for Inter Alia on Broadway will be announced soon.

Hamlet (New York)

Until 17 May

Harvey Theater, Brooklyn Academy of Music

Kicking off an ongoing partnership between BAM and London’s National Theatre, director Robert Hastie (Operation Mincemeat) brings his witty, fearlessly contemporary take on Hamlet across the Atlantic for a four-week run. Since its first staging at BAM in 1861, Hamlet has returned more than a dozen times, helmed by luminaries like Ingmar Bergman, Peter Brook and Thomas Ostermeier. Now, Hastie’s fresh new production marks yet another groundbreaking entry into BAM’s legacy of daring Hamlets.

The production features previously announced Olivier Award-winner Hiran Abeysekera as Hamlet, joined by Maureen Beattie as First Player, Joe Bolland as Guildenstern, Matthew Cottle as Polonius, Tim Dewberry as Marcellus / Captain, Ayesha Dharker as Gertrude, Ryan Ellsworth as Ghost / Player King / First Gravedigger, Tom Glenister as Laertes, Mary Higgins as Osric / Voltemand, Liz Jadav as Nurse / Priest, Kiren Kebaili-Dwyer as Fortinbras, Hari MacKinnon as Rosencrantz, Francesca Mills as Ophelia, Sophia Papadopoulos as Cornelius/English Ambassador / Second Gravedigger, Alistair Petrie as Claudius, Seb Slade as Francisco / Reynaldo, Noel White as Bernardo and Tessa Wong as Horatio.

Robert Hastie is joined in the artistic team by set and Costume Designer Ben Stones, lighting designer Jessica Hung Han Yun, sound designer Alexandra Faye Braithwaite, composer Richard Taylor, movement director Ira Mandela Siobhan, fight director Kate Waters, casting directors Alastair Coomer CDG and Martin Poile CDG and associate director Georgie Staight.

Tickets on sale now.

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