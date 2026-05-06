Photos: Melanie La Barrie, John Owen-Jones, and More in INTO THE WOODS in the West End

London Theatre Company has released new production photos of their Olivier Award winning ‘Best Musical Revival’ Into the Woods. The production, directed by Jordan Fein, with set and costume design by Tom Scutt, plays the Bridge Theatre until Saturday 30 May 2026. Check out the photos below!

The photos feature new cast members Melanie La Barrie as the Witch, John Owen-Jones as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Jack Quarton as the Steward and Rachel Tucker as the Baker’s Wife, as well as Hughie O’Donnell, who takes over the role of the Baker, having previously played the Steward.

They join original cast members Valda Aviks as Grandmother/Giant, Geoffrey Aymer as Cinderella’s Father, Bella Brown as Rapunzel, Chumisa Dornford-May as Cinderella, Jo Foster (Olivier Award nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical) as Jack, Jennifer Hepburn as Cinderella’s Stepmother, Hana Ichijo as Lucinda, Julie Jupp as Jack’s Mother, Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson as Florinda, Gracie McGonigal as Little Red Ridinghood, Oliver Savile (Olivier Award nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical) as Cinderella’s Prince/Wolf, Rhys Whitfield as Rapunzel’s Prince and Standbys Taite-Elliot Drew, Jacob Fowler, Sophie Linder-Lee and Chloe Saracco. Jodie Jacobs joins the company as Standby.



Following the conclusion of its critically acclaimed run at The Bridge, Into the Woods will have a West End run at the Noël Coward Theatre, a Delfont Mackintosh Theatre, from 22 September 2026.



Into the Woods won the 2026 Olivier Awards for Best Musical Revival and Best Lighting. It was nominated for 11 Olivier Awards, the joint highest tally of 2026, including Best Director, Best Set Design, Best Costume Design and Best Sound Design, with original cast members Katie Brayben, Kate Fleetwood, Jo Foster, Jamie Parker and Oliver Savile all individually nominated for their performances.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

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