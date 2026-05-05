Video: Cherry Lane Theatre Debuts Lizzy McAlpine Live Performance





Cherry Lane Theatre has shared a recent performance from singer, songwriter and producer Lizzy McAlpine. As part of its ‘Live From Cherry Lane Theatre’ series, the theatre hosted McAlpine for two sold-out shows in December, closing the chapter on her critically acclaimed album Older. Watch the 35-minute performance from the Floyd Collins star now.

This release continues the rollout for Cherry Lane’s YouTube channel, which serves as the home to the theatre’s omni-genre programming, from music to comedy, theater, film and more. New videos are imminent, with future content from Brandi Carlile, Sofia Coppola, Jodie Foster and more.

The theatre just wrapped its latest long-run programming, You Got Older, the Off-Broadway return of the Obie Award-winning play by Pulitzer Prize finalist Clare Barron and directed by Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner Anne Kauffman. The show was extended three times due to popular demand.

As the oldest Off-Broadway theatre in New York City, the century-old Cherry Lane Theatre has long been a staple in New York’s cultural landscape. Acquired by A24 in 2023, the theatre has undergone a multi-year renovation and reopened in September 2025. Its programming includes theater, as well as comedy, music and film. A new addition to the theatre is Wild Cherry, the latest bar restaurant from Lee Hanson and Riad Nasr, the team behind Frenchette, Le Rock, and Le Veau d’Or.

About Lizzy McAlpine

Vocalist and songwriter Lizzy McAlpine gained recognition when she began to share original songs and covers on Soundcloud and YouTube. In 2020, McAlpine released her debut album Give Me A Minute, followed by her sophomore album five seconds flat, which featured the Platinum-certified “ceilings,” in 2022. Her third studio album and major label debut Older was released in April 2024.

A lifelong theater fan and actor, McAlpine made her Broadway debu as Nellie in Floyd Collins in 2025. She will make her screen acting debut in Jamie Adams' Only What We Carry, set to debut at this year's Tribeca Film Festival. She stars alongside Simon Pegg, Sofia Boutella and Charlotte Gainsbourg.

Photo Credit: Cherry Lane Theatre

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