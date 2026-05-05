Video: Rapunzel Visits Sofia in Trailer for SOFIA THE FIRST: ROYAL MAGIC





The official trailer is here for Sofia the First: Royal Magic, featuring a first look at Rapunzel, who makes a special appearance in the premiere episode. The new series, set in the world of Sofia the First, will premiere Monday, May 25, on Disney Jr. (7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT) and Disney Jr. on Demand, and will be available to stream on Disney+ the next day.

The new series follows Sofia as she attends The Charmswell School for Royal Magic, where she discovers she is the most magical princess in the realm and must learn how to master her powers while making new royal friends.

It was previously announced that Moana, Rapunzel, Jasmine, Cinderella, Aurora, and Elena of Avalor will make special appearances throughout the series, with Auli‘i Cravalho reprising her role as Moana.

A new short-form series, Sofia the First: Magical Friends, is also available now on the Disney Jr. channel, Disney+, and Disney Jr. YouTube. The series of shorts serves as an introduction to the Charmswell School for Royal Magic, where Princess Sofia attends with her royal friends, Princess Layla, Princess Camila and Prince Zane, as well as the school castle pets, including Pepper the Puppercorn.

Sofia the First: Royal Magic is part of Disney’s 2026 Teacher Appreciation Week campaign with DonorsChoose. Yvette Nicole Brown, who voices one of Sofia’s new teachers in the series and serves as Vice Chair of the DonorsChoose Board, helped kick off the campaign today. Watch the video here.

In addition to Ariel Winter as Sofia, the new series stars Nate Torrence as Pepper, Mela Pietropaolo as Layla, Kai Harris as Zane and Aaliyah Magcasi as Camila. The recurring cast includes Beanie Feldstein as Wildfyre, Yvette Nicole Brown as Lady Saddlespur, James Monroe Iglehart as Lord Primrose, Jeremy Swift as Mr. Muddykins, and Tony Hale as Mimsy Fizzlewick. Reprising their roles from the original series are Wayne Brady as Clover, Tim Gunn as Baileywick, Eric Stonestreet as Minimus, Sara Ramirez as Queen Miranda, Travis Willingham as King Roland, Darcy Rose Byrnes as Amber, and Jess Harnell as Cedric.

Sofia the First, which introduced Disney’s first little girl princess, originally premiered in 2012 with the animated television movie Sofia the First: Once Upon A Princess, followed by the series premiere in January 2013. The series still holds the record for the Top 3 cable TV telecasts for Girls 2-5 of all time and remains one of the most successful global preschool franchises for The Walt Disney Company.

Craig Gerber, who developed and served as executive producer on the original series, is the creator and executive producer of Sofia the First: Royal Magic. Krystal Banzon is co-executive producer and story editor, Kris Wimberly is supervising director, Craig Simpson is producer, and Francis Giglio is art director. The series is produced by Disney Television Animation.

The original voice cast featured several Broadway and musical theater talent during its six-year run, including Wayne Brady, Sara Ramirez, Jodi Benson, Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Jesse L. Martin, Megan Mullally, Christian Borle, Anna Camp, and Megan Hilty. Pop star Sabrina Carpenter also lent her voice to several episodes of the series as the character of Princess Vivian.

Photo Credit: Disney

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