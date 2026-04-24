Original HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Star KayCee Stroh to Play 'Miss Darbus' in the UK

Kaycee Stroh, who played Martha Cox in the High School Musical movie franchise, will star in Disney’s High School Musical as Ms Darbus. She joins Jason Donovan, Tobias Turley, Leonor Correia, Caitlin Tipping and Luke Bayer as Coach Bolton, Troy, Gabriella, Sharpay and Ryan respectively. Further casting is currently being kept under wraps.

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the iconic movie, Lowry, Salford, will open the first UK non-replica production on August 22, 2026, and will now run until Saturday, September 19, 2026.

Tickets are on sale now.

Kaycee Stroh is an internationally recognised performer and dynamic triple threat, best known for her role as Martha Cox in Disney’s global phenomenon, the High School Musical trilogy. With a career spanning film, television, and stage, she has recently returned to her theatrical roots as Potiphar’s Wife in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Trained in dance and musical theatre, KayCee brings a genuine passion for connection to every role she plays. She continues to inspire audiences around the world—on screen, on stage and through online content that feels genuine and engaging.

"Revisiting the world of High School Musical in this new chapter feels like a genuine full-circle moment for me," Stroh said. "From originating Martha Cox to now stepping into the equally iconic role of Ms. Darbus, it’s both an honour and a joy to be part of the story in a whole new way. Performing in the UK has long been a dream of mine, and to do so with a story that holds such deep meaning makes it even more special. Ultimately, I chose to take on this role for the fans, whose unwavering support, love, and shared nostalgia have made High School Musical so special!”

The Lyric Theatre at Lowry will transform into an immersive basketball court, with on-stage seating and an extended stage, bringing audiences into the world of East High. Featuring classic songs such as: Breaking Free, We’re All In This Together, Get’cha Head in the Game, Stick to the Status Quo and many more.

High School Musical has a book by David Simpatico with music adapted, arranged and produced by Bryan Louiselle and will be co-directed by Hope Mill founders Joseph Houston and William Whelton.

Based on the hit Disney Channel Original movie, that inspired a generation, High School Musical had its world premiere production at Stagedoor Manor Summer Theatre Camp in 2006. It then went to The Theatre of Stars in Atlanta, Georgia for its first professional staging before Disney Theatrical Group staged a national tour in 2007. The musical has enjoyed significant success in regional theatres around the world and had its London premiere at the Hammersmith Apollo Theatre in January 2008.

High School Musical will be co-directed by Joseph Houston & William Whelton with choreography by Aaron Renfree, set design by Andrew Exeter, sound design by Matt Peploe, video design by George Reeve, lighting design by Rory Beaton, costume design by Sophia Pardon, musical supervision by Katy Richardson, musical direction by Audra Cramer, casting by Pearson Casting and production management by Ammonite Studios. General management by Chris Harper Productions.

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