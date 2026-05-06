Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 6, 2026- 2026 Tony Awards Nomination Coverage and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 6, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 6, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
It's time to wake up and catch up on all the latest Broadway buzz! Yesterday was a huge day in theater as the 2026 Tony Awards nominations were announced, with THE LOST BOYS and SCHMIGADOON! leading the pack with 12 nominations each. We've got exclusive coverage of how the nominees reacted to the big news, plus a full breakdown of the nominations.
In other exciting news, June Squibb made Tony history by becoming the oldest nominee at age 96, and Danny Burstein became the most Tony-nominated male actor in history. We also have performances from THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW on The Tonight Show and an exclusive chat with Nathan Lane about DEATH OF A SALESMAN.
Plus, OH, MARY! broke the box office record, and there's plenty more to explore. Dive in below.
|The Front Page
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2026 Tony Awards- The Nominees React
This year's nominees are checking in with BroadwayWorld to tell us all about how they got the news. Check back for live updates!
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2026 Tony Nominations: THE LOST BOYS and SCHMIGADOON! Lead with 12 Each
BroadwayWorld's official Tony Awards coverage is here! Check out the 2026 Tony nominees here and follow us throughout the season for exclusive nominee interviews, special coverage and lots more!
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Breaking Down the 2026 Tony Awards Nominations
Still thinking about the Tony nominations? Us too! Check out some takeaways from today's big announcement and recap the full list and the nominees' reactions!
|Must Watch
| Video: Luke Evans and THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Cast Perform 'Sweet Transvestite' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
by Stephi Wild
Luke Evans and the cast of Sam Pinkleton's revival of The Rocky Horror Show made their late-night performance debut on The Tonight Show performing 'Sweet Transvestite.' Check out the video here!. (more...)
| Video: Nathan Lane Explains How DEATH OF A SALESMAN Achieves Intimacy at the Winter Garden
by Josh Sharpe
Nathan Lane recently visited Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss his turn as Willy Loman in the hit revival of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman. Watch the interview, where he spoke about the intimate and cinematic nature of the new production, which is running at the Winter Garden Theatre.. (more...)
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Video: Rapunzel Visits Sofia in Trailer for SOFIA THE FIRST: ROYAL MAGIC
Videos: TITANIQUE Cast Performs 'I'm Alive' and 'To Love You More' for TODAY's Broadway Week
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards
by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
The nominees for the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards recently met the press. BroadwayWorld was there and you can learn more about the event and check out photos here!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 5/3/2026.. (more...)
TRU and League of Professional Theatre Women Team Up for Women Warriors Town Hall
by Stephi Wild
Theater Resources Unlimited and the League of Professional Theatre Women will present a Town Hall discussion on gender equality in theater, hosted at Polaris North Studio in NYC with simultaneous streaming available.. (more...)
SheNYC Arts Expands Licensing Catalog With 11 New Titles, Including First Musical
by Stephi Wild
SheNYC Arts announced 11 new works added to its New Pages Theatrical Licensing Program, including its first-ever full-length musical. The catalog now features over 30 plays by women, trans, and non-binary writers available to theaters, schools, and organizations nationwide.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
The Muny announced the principal cast for MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS, with Patti Murin, Colin Donnell, Katerina McCrimmon and others joining previously announced Beth Leavel in the production's return to Forest Park.. (more...)
The Pussycat Dolls Cancel North American Reunion Tour Dates
by Josh Sharpe
The reunion has been cut short for The Pussycat Dolls. The pop supergroup, which features Tony Award winner Nicole Scherzinger, has cancelled nearly the entire North American leg of their PCD FOREVER.. (more...)
2026 Tony Awards Nominations- A Complete Guide
by Nicole Rosky
The 79th Annual Tony Awards nominations will be announced on Tuesday, May 5, by Uzo Aduba and Darren Criss. The announcement can be viewed LIVE (9am ET) in their entirety here on BroadwayWorld. Catch up on everything you need to know before the announcement!. (more...)
2026 Tony Nominations- The Biggest Snubs
by Nicole Rosky
Nominations for the 2026 Tony Awards were announced this morning, and while a select, talented few will spend the day celebrating their achievements, there are many who (while still great!), didn't get a nomination this year. Check out who else was eligible below and here's to their great work this theatre season!. (more...)
Bagels, Manicures, and Grace: Jessica Vosk Reacts to BEACHES Tony Snub
by Joshua Wright
Jessica Vosk, who currently stars as Cee Cee Bloom in the new Broadway musical Beaches, is currently originating her first role on Broadway - and would have been eligible for a Tony Award for the first time this season.. (more...)
CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB Investor Files Second Lawsuit Against Producers
by Stephi Wild
Atlanta-based entertainment lawyer James Walker, an investor in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, has filed a second lawsuit against several of the show’s producers. Learn more here!. (more...)
2026 Tony Nominations - Show by Show
by Nicole Rosky
The nominations are in! Below, check out how each show fared individually in a full list of nominations by show. Follow us on BroadwayWorld throughout the day, as we'll bring you Tony nominee reactions, exclusive reports, surprises, behind the scenes coverage and oh, so much more!. (more...)
June Squibb Becomes Oldest Tony Awards Nominee at 96
by Josh Sharpe
June Squibb made Tony history this morning by becoming the oldest actor to receive a nomination. At age 96, the performer is nominated for her performance as Marjorie in the recent Broadway production of Marjorie Prime.. (more...)
Jamie Lynn Sigler Told BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Costar She Had MS on Stage While Their Mics Were Off
by Michael Gioia
The actress, best known for playing Meadow Soprano on The Sopranos, was asked to audition for the role of Belle in Beauty and the Beast a few weeks after her 21st birthday, she recalled in her memoir And So It Is...: A Memoir of Acceptance and Hope (out Tuesday, May 5). . (more...)
Danny Burstein Becomes Most Tony-Nominated Male Actor
by Josh Sharpe
With his nomination for Marjorie Prime, Danny Burstein has become the most nominated male actor in Tony history, having earned a total of nine nominations across his stage career.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Kerry Ellis
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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