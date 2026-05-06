Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 6, 2026- 2026 Tony Awards Nomination Coverage and More

Video: Rapunzel Visits Sofia in Trailer for SOFIA THE FIRST: ROYAL MAGIC

by Josh Sharpe

The official trailer is here for Sofia the First: Royal Magic, featuring a first look at Rapunzel, who makes a special appearance in the premiere episode. Check it out now.. (more...)

Videos: TITANIQUE Cast Performs 'I'm Alive' and 'To Love You More' for TODAY's Broadway Week

by Josh Sharpe

The cast of Titaníque kicked off TODAY's 'Broadway Week' on Tuesday with performances from the musical comedy. Watch as the cast performs renditions of Céline Dion’s 'I'm Alive' and 'To Love You More' as part of the Citi Concert series.. (more...)