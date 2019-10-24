Cast Announced for SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW on Broadway

Casting has been announced for the Broadway return of the Tony-nominated, Olivier Award-winning international sensation SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW. The production will feature SNOWSHOW creator Slava Polunin alongside Artem Zhimo, Robert Saralp, Vanya Polunin, Georgiy Deliyev, Aelita West, Bradford West, Alexandre Frish, Nikolai Terentiev, Francesco Bifano, Spencer Chandler and Elena Ushakova. The Snowshow company is made up of a number of clowns; it is rarely known in advance which clowns will perform at which performances.

SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW will return to Broadway this winter for a limited holiday engagement at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 W 43rd St., NYC) from November 11, 2019 through January 5, 2020. Tickets are on sale now at Telecharge.com. The Opening Night Celebration is November 13, with the Press Opening on November 14.

Returning to the New York stage for the first time in over a decade to delight a whole new generation of theatergoers, the singular troupe of SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW brings its spellbinding and romantically wistful theatrical adventure back stateside for the holiday season. Unleashing a breathtaking artistic thrill ride for audiences of all ages and languages, the show offers a dreamlike vision that overflows with magical dynamism and humorous antics, set within an absurd and surrealistic world. Each scene paints a picture: an unlikely shark swimming in a misty sea; heart-breaking goodbyes on a railway platform; an entire audience enveloped in a gigantic web; a wave of vibrant balloons bouncing off the fingertips of theatergoers; and a world-renowned roaring snowstorm of a finale that's sure to leave audiences spellbound.

SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW made its American debut in 2004 and became an instant theatrical sensation, breaking the record for highest grossing show in the history of the Union Square Theatre. Treating New Yorkers to an immersive experience unlike any other, the show incited The New York Times' critic to confess, ""my heart leapt... [SNOWSHOW] induces waves of giggles and sighs of pleasure." The off-Broadway production ran for over 1000 performances, won a Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience (2005), and then transferred to Broadway in 2008 for a limited engagement which earned a Tony Award Nomination for Best Special Theatrical Event.

Now a theatrical classic, SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW pushes the boundaries of family show to its highest standards and has been rewarded with more than twenty international awards, including an Olivier Award for Best Entertainment, a Drama Desk Award, and a Tony Award nomination. Having played the world's major cities many times over, SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW is a bona fide international sensation amongst theatergoers and critics who have declared it "a thing of rare theatrical beauty not to be missed" (London Daily Telegraph) and "an unmistakably unique, unmissable comedy masterpiece...It is simply and childishly thrilling, it fills you with innocent amazement and it is lyrically beautiful." (The Independent)

Born in a small town in central Russia, Slava Polunin discovered the art of pantomime in high school. As he grew to adulthood in Leningrad, he developed an eccentric version of the form, which he lovingly dubbed 'Expressive Idiotism.' From 1979 on, Slava quickly became a fixture on Russian stages and TV, sharing his gifts and continuing to redefine the art of clowning with his poetic and poignant approach to comic performance. This discovery would reach its zenith with SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW, which burst onto world stages at the 1996 Edinburgh Festival to universal praise and wonder. Since its debut, the work has toured constantly, introducing new audiences and generations to its world of dreams, fantasies, and childlike wonder.

Created by Slava Polunin, SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW is presented in collaboration with Slava and Gwenael Allan. Production Management is by Tinc Productions and General Management is by KGM Theatrical.

