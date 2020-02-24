Cassie Beck Will Lead WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME on Tour; New Stops Announced!

Click Here for More Articles on WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

Broadway actress Cassie Beck (The Rose Tattoo, The Humans) will star in the next segment of the national tour of Heidi Schreck's Tony Award nominated play and Pulitzer Prize finalist What the Constitution Means to Me, directed by Oliver Butler. Beck will begin performances in Charlotte, NC in June 2020, followed by performances in Boston at Huntington Avenue Theatre, Nashville at TPAC and La Jolla, CA at La Jolla Playhouse.

Beck assumes the role of "Heidi" from Maria Dizzia, who is performing in previously announced engagements in Los Angeles at the Mark Taper Forum (January 12 through February 28, 2020) and in Chicago at the Broadway Playhouse (March 4 through April 12, 2020). Additional cities for the remainder of the tour will continue to be announced this winter and spring. For a complete list of cities, visit constitutionbroadway.com.

What the Constitution Means to Me will play the Knight Theatre at Levine Center for the Arts (Blumenthal Performing Arts) June 23 thru July 5, followed by Nashville at the Polk Theatre (TPAC) July 14 to July 19, 2020, Boston at the Huntington Avenue Theatre July 28 to August 23, 2020 (where it opens the Huntington Theatre Company's 2020/2021 season) and La Jolla at La Jolla Playhouse September 1 - September 27, 2020.

Playwright Heidi Schreck's boundary-breaking play breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans. Fifteen year old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human new play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives.

Schreck's timely and galvanizing play, directed by Oliver Butler, became a sensation off-Broadway before transferring to Broadway where it received two Tony Award® nominations among countless other accolades. See the play The New York Times hails as "not just the best play on Broadway, but also the most important."

Initially announced for a 12-week engagement on Broadway, What the Constitution Means to Me was extended twice and fully recouped in its Broadway engagement, shattering box office records at the Helen Hayes Theater (240 W 44th Street, New York, NY), for a total run of 24 weeks. What the Constitution Means to Me officially opened March 31, 2019 after beginning preview performances March 14, and played its final Broadway performance on August 24, 2019.

Immediately following the conclusion of the Broadway run, What the Constitution Means to Me played a record-breaking limited engagement run at the Eisenhower Theater at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., from September 11 through September 22, 2019, before beginning performances at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles this past January.

What the Constitution Means to Me features scenic design by Rachel Hauck (Hadestown), costume design by Michael Krass (Hadestown), lighting design by Jen Schriever (Eclipsed), and sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar (Hamlet).

What the Constitution Means to Me was commissioned by True Love Productions. This production originated as part of Summerworks 2017, produced by Clubbed Thumb in partnership with True Love Productions.

The national tour of What the Constitution Means to Me is produced by Diana DiMenna, Aaron Glick, Matt Ross, and Level Forward & Eva Price.





