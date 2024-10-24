Derek Klena To Return To 54 Below With New Show This January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW will welcome back Broadway leading man Derek Klena on January 8 – 10 at 7pm. Derek Klena, Tony nominated star, returns to 54 Below to debut his brand-new solo show! Recently having starred as Christian in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, he opens up about his journey through fatherhood, how it's reshaped his personal and professional experience, and the power and influence music has had through it all. Audiences can look forward to hearing staples from Derek's performing career including selections from Anastasia, Dogfight, Wicked, Moulin Rouge!, and Jagged Little Pill among other favorites. Sit back and let Derek share some of the songs and stories that have shaped him over the past decade in NYC…while also sharing a sensible dad-joke or two!

Derek Klena plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 8 – 10 at 7pm. Cover charges are $56.50 (includes $6.50 in fees) – $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). Premiums are $106 (includes $11 in fees) - $111.50 (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/DerekKlena. Tickets on the day of performance after 4pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

Patron/Member presale begins on Fri, Oct 25 at 12pm. Tickets go on sale to the General Public on Thur, Oct 31 at 12pm. Learn more about accessing presales here. Tickets can be purchased at 54below.org/DerekKlena.