Photos: THE PURISTS In Rehearsal At Kiln Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kiln Theatre, Amit Sharma has released rehearsal photos for the European première of The Purists by Dan McCabe - Sharma directs Jasper Britton, Tiffany Gray, Emma Kingston, Richard Pepple and Sule Rimi.

The production opens at Kiln Theatre on 22 November, with previews from 14 November, and runs until 21 December.

Subcultures and generations collide in this New York comedy.

On their stoop in Queens, New York, Lamont, a legendary emcee and Mr Bugz, a hall-of-fame DJ, have been winding up Gerry, a musical lover, for as long as they can remember.

But when two young women, Nancy and Val, put their rap battling skills to the test, they are forced to confront their convictions on race, sexuality and music. Struggling with secrets and their fears for the future, they realise they have more in common than they thought.

As this critically acclaimed show makes its European premiere, it asks - how far would you go to speak your truth?

Comments