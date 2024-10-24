Andrew Lloyd Webber Reveals Upcoming EVITA in London & THE ILLUSIONIST Musical Adaptation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In an interview with Billboard, it was revealed that Andrew Lloyd Webber's upcoming projects include a musical adaptation of the film The Illusionist, plus a London production of Evita this summer, directed by Jamie Lloyd.

Read the full story HERE.

In the interview, Andrew Lloyd Webber discusses the recordings of musicals, including Jesus Christ Superstar, Sunset Blvd., which is currently running on Broadway starring Nicole Scherzinger as ‘Norma Desmond', and more.

About his upcoming projects, Lloyd Webber shared, "Jamie Lloyd is doing a version of Evita in London this coming summer, and working with a director like Jamie, for me, is a wonderful thing, because he can talk from a different perspective than I do. The consequence of that with SUNSET BLVD., for example, is that we took the score a lot darker, in a lot more dangerous way than the original."

Lloyd Webber also discussed the recent reimagining of Cats, Cats: The Jellice Ball, which ran Off-Broadway, and the show's future, stating, "We would love The Jellicle Ball to have a new home. I mean, obviously it can’t just be shoehorned into a Broadway theater."

Read the full story HERE.

About Andrew Lloyd Webber

Andrew Lloyd Webber has received numerous awards, including a knighthood in 1992, followed by a peerage for services to the arts, six Tonys, three Grammys (as well as the Grammy Legend Award), an Academy Award, 14 Ivor Novello Awards, seven Olivier Awards, a Golden Globe, a Brit Award, the 2006 Kennedy Center Honors, the 2008 Classic Brit Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music, and an Emmy Award. He is one of 17 people to have won an Oscar, an Emmy, a Grammy, and a Tony. He has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, is an inductee into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame, and is a fellow of the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers, and Authors.