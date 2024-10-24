BACK TO THE FUTURE Announces Closing Date

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The end is near for BACK TO THE FUTURE – The Musical. BroadwayWorld has just learned that the Olivier Award-winning Best Musical which has sold $244 million and 2.9 million tickets (Broadway, London, North American Tour) will play its final Broadway performance on Sunday, January 5, 2025. The production has sold $80 million of tickets and by the end of its 18-month run, it will have been seen by over 900,000 people and played over 500 performances at the Winter Garden Theatre.

The production will move to Germany in the 2025-2026 season for an open-ended run with more territories to be announced soon. Now in its 4th year in London’s West End, BACK TO THE FUTURE – The Musical will open four productions in major markets in the next 18 months including Germany, Japan and recently announced an 8-year deal with Royal Caribbean to play the musical in its full physical form on Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas, the largest cruise ship in the world.

Lead Producer Colin Ingram said, “With nearly 40 percent of our audience never having seen a production on Broadway before, I’m proud that at a time when theatre is viewed by so many as being inaccessible that this show was able to bring in a new audience and it is my hope that this legacy endures and these people return to see another Broadway show in the future. We are having the same success across the North American Tour where the show has already been seen by half a million people - many also new to the theatre. We look forward to welcoming fans to the theatre with four new productions opening next year including Japan and Germany as they join our two existing productions in London’s West End (now in its 4th year) and the North American Tour.”

Produced by Colin Ingram, together with Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, and based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, BACK TO THE FUTURE – The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Bob Gale is the co-creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy and Alan Silvestri composed the iconic film score for the series.

Casting for the German production will be announced shortly.

BACK TO THE FUTURE – The Musical currently stars Tony Award winner and 2024 Tony Award Nominee Roger Bart (Doc Brown), Casey Likes (Marty McFly), Evan Alexander Smith (George McFly), Liana Hunt (Lorraine Baines), Jelani Remy (Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry), and Nathaniel Hackmann (Biff Tannen). The ensemble includes David Josefsberg (Strickland), Mikaela Secada (Jennifer Parker), Aaron Alcaraz, Gregory Carl Banks Jr., Susie Carroll, Brendan Chan, Kevin Curtis, Samuel Gerber, Marc Heitzman, Kimberly Immanuel, Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson, Jamary Kendricks, Katie LaDuca, Lizzy Marie Legregin, JJ Niemann, Jessie Peltier, Becca Petersen, Jonalyn Saxer, Blakely Slaybaugh, Gabi Stapula and Davis Wayne.

BACK TO THE FUTURE – The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando and features a multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team that includes 2024 Tony Award Nominee Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound) and 2024 Tony Award Nominee Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, dance arrangements by David Chase, music direction by Ted Arthur and casting by Tara Rubin.

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

BACK TO THE FUTURE – The Musical opened on Broadway on Thursday, August 3, 2023, following a Gala Performance benefiting the Michael J. Fox Foundation. The Gala was attended by Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Steven Spielberg, and Huey Lewis, among additional celebs from the original franchise. Check out what the critics had to say.