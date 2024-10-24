Singer and Actor Jack Jones Dies at 86

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jack Jones, the renowned American singer and actor best known for his smooth pop vocals and contributions to the Great American Songbook, passed away on October 23, 2024, at the age of 86. Jones's career spanned over six decades, during which he won two Grammy Awards and received a total of five nominations.

Born on January 14, 1938, in Hollywood, California, Jones was the son of actor and singer Allan Jones and actress Irene Hervey. His birth coincided with the recording of his father's signature song, The Donkey Serenade, leading him to remark that he was "practically born in a trunk." Raised in a family deeply rooted in the entertainment industry, Jones attended University High School in West Los Angeles, where he studied drama and singing.

Jones's professional career began with performances alongside his father at the Thunderbird Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. His talent caught the attention of Capitol Records, leading to the release of his debut album, This Love of Mine, in 1959. While performing at a San Francisco nightclub, he was discovered by Pete King of Kapp Records, marking the beginning of a prolific period during which he recorded nearly twenty albums.

In August 1961, Jones recorded Lollipops and Roses, which became a hit the following year. His most significant pop success came with Wives and Lovers, penned by Burt Bacharach and Hal David. Other notable recordings include The Race Is On, The Impossible Dream, and Call Me Irresponsible. Jones was known for his dedication to traditional pop and big-band sounds, often collaborating with esteemed arrangers like Billy May, Nelson Riddle, and Marty Paich.

Jones also made his mark on television and film. He sang the opening theme for the popular television series The Love Boat and provided the theme songs for the 1968 film Anzio and the 1963 film Love with the Proper Stranger. His acting credits include his film debut in Juke Box Rhythm (1959) and appearances in The Comeback (1978) and Airplane II: The Sequel (1982).

Throughout his career, Jones remained a fixture on variety shows and in concert halls worldwide. He hosted NBC's Hullabaloo and appeared on programs such as The Ed Sullivan Show, The Dean Martin Show, and The Carol Burnett Show. In the later years of his career, he continued to perform and record, releasing albums like Seriously Frank in 2015, a tribute to Frank Sinatra, and embarking on his 80th Birthday Celebration Tour in 2018.

Jones's contributions to music were recognized with two Grammy Awards and a Golden Palm Star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars, dedicated to him in 2003.