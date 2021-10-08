Carnegie Hall Renews Its Partnership with Breguet

Carnegie Hall is celebrating its tenth season with the luxury timepiece brand Breguet as the Hall's Exclusive Timepiece. This partnership, which reflects Breguet's long-standing global commitment to the preservation of arts and culture around the world, has provided more than $3.5 million in valued support to Carnegie Hall's wide range of artistic and educational initiatives.

The collaboration between Carnegie Hall and Breguet provides valued support to music-an art form to which the watchmaking brand attaches great importance. It also undeniably constitutes a tribute to famous composers and musicians (such as Gioachino Rossini, Sergei Rachmaninoff and Arthur Rubinstein-the latter of whom performed more than 130 times at Carnegie Hall) who were unconditional admirers and owners of Breguet watches. Furthermore, this alliance between Music and Haute Horlogerie exemplifies the values that ties these two worlds together. Alongside their dedication to sharing beauty and emotion, the musical and horological fields are closely intertwined by their common quest for precision, innovation, and excellence.

Since the launch of its 2012-2013 season, Carnegie Hall has featured a series of clocks by Breguet, the highlight being the recently refurbished Breguet Tourbillon clock in Carnegie Hall's Box Office lobby. Five additional clocks throughout the landmark building represent two of the brands most notable timepiece collections: the Classique and the Reine de Naples. Additionally, Breguet has sponsored concerts featuring a wide array of artists at Carnegie Hall from the San Francisco Symphony and Michael Tilson Thomas to the New York Pops, and the upcoming New York Philharmonic concert with Music Director Jaap van Zweden featuring pianists Katia and Marielle Labèque on April 27, 2022. To celebrate and reflect on the past concerts that Breguet has sponsored, Carnegie Hall and Breguet collaborated on a musical playlist available on Carnegie Hall's Apple Music and Spotify accounts. A dedicated webpage featuring the playlist can be found here.

"We are enormously grateful to Breguet for its renewed commitment and substantial show of support as valued members of the Carnegie Hall family," said Clive Gillinson, executive and artistic director of Carnegie Hall. "Both Carnegie Hall and Breguet demonstrate shared values of excellence, tradition, as well as innovation. We are immensely thankful for Breguet's loyalty to Carnegie Hall throughout the pandemic and look forward to continuing to build our long term partnership."

Carnegie Hall reopened its doors to the public on October 6, 2021 with its Opening Night Gala, a celebratory performance by The Philadelphia Orchestra under the baton of Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, joined by renowned pianist Yuja Wang as soloist. Guests of the post-concert gala dinner at Cipriani 42nd Street were given the opportunity to view some exceptional Breguet timepieces displayed in vitrines throughout the evening, inclusive of a selection of Tourbillon pieces to celebrate the 220th anniversary of Abraham-Louis Breguet's invention. Notable attendees included Gala Lead Chairmen Mrs. Mercedes T. Bass and Mr. and Mrs. Robert F. Smith, Carnegie Hall Board Chairman; Joan and Sanford I. Weill, Carnegie Hall Board President; Annette de la Renta; Barry Diller; Larry Gagosian; Beatrice Santo Domingo; Elizabeth Segerstrom; Jon Batiste; Renée Fleming; and Isabel Leonard.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Carnegie Hall," said Ahmad Shahriar, Brand President for Breguet US. "As a brand with a deep appreciation for the arts and the institutions that support them, we were undeniably saddened when Carnegie Hall was unable to open last year. We are so excited for one of the world's greatest music halls to reopen its doors again, and honored to be entering our tenth season as the exclusive timepiece."