Carnegie Hall Announces New Programâ€”The B-Sideâ€”Introducing Youth to the Business Side of the Music Industry

Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute has announced The B-Side, a new program that introduces young people in New York City to the ins and outs of the business side of the music industry. Aimed especially towards BIPOC students, both aspiring artists and future music industry leaders alike, the intensive workshop helps young people learn essential skills and connect with performing artists, music executives, accomplished producers, songwriters, and more for a personal look into the industry. The pilot intensive for 20 young people ages 14-17 will take place from February 11-18, 2023 at Carnegie Hall. A second B-Side workshop for 20 young people ages 18-22 will be offered in April 2023. Applications for the week-long pilot program are now open online. Each participant who is selected for The B-Side will receive a stipend to participate.

For more than a decade, WMI has worked with young people in programs that help build essential skills and develop personal artistry. The B-Side will introduce selected participants to the many roles available at a record label-such as A&R, business affairs, marketing, public relations, and finance-through field trips, guest speakers, panel discussions, and more. The curriculum was designed in collaboration with industry professional Leota Blacknor, consultant Dr. Donald Garner, program evaluator Dr. Chandra Llewellyn, and others. The Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) is supporting The B-Side in a variety of ways including offering field trips to industry locations (concerts, record labels, recording studios); offering internship opportunities to advanced students; advising on curriculum; joining as guest speakers; and more. BMAC is an advocacy organization formed to address systemic racism within the music business.



"We're really excited to offer The B-Side as a new way to introduce young people across New York City to all that the music industry has to offer," said Ayanna Cole, Director of Social Impact Programs of Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute. "We've been developing opportunities to engage young people around career exploration, particularly in the music industry where there's a real gap in BIPOC representation at the executive leadership level. The B-Side is a way to address that disparity and support diversity at all levels of the industry-we're tapping into our networks in local communities, where we've been working with young people of color for more than a decade. We're really excited to deepen our new partnerships, bringing together some of the best perspectives and resources in the business. We look forward to creating rich and exciting learning opportunities for young people with this new program, while expanding their understanding of and access to career pathways."



"Black Music Action Coalition is committed to building meaningful pipelines programs to ensure young Black and Brown people have the access and resources to build sustainable careers in the entertainment industry. So, when music executive Terry "TR" Ross brought the opportunity for BMAC to collaborate with the historic Carnegie Hall on a program, in my hometown of New York City, that will create a pipeline for young people to get the exposure the business side of this industry and gain the knowledge they need to succeed, we jumped at the opportunity," said Willie "Prophet" Stiggers, co-founder/co-chair of Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC). We are bringing some of the most successful artists and music executives to be a part of this experience and will build a community of support around these young people."



About Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute



Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute (WMI) creates visionary programs that embody Carnegie Hall's commitment to music education, playing a central role in fulfilling the Hall's mission of making great music accessible to as many people as possible. With unparalleled access to the world's greatest artists, WMI's programs are designed to inspire audiences of all ages, nurture tomorrow's musical talent, and harness the power of music to make a meaningful difference in people's lives. An integral part of Carnegie Hall's concert season, these programs facilitate creative expression, develop musical skills and capacities at all levels, and encourage participants to make lifelong personal connections to music.



More than 800,000 people each year engage in WMI's programs through national and international partnerships, in New York City schools and community settings, and at Carnegie Hall. This includes more than 155 orchestras, music presenters, and education organizations in 40 U.S. states as well as internationally in 15 countries on 6 continents. WMI's hands-on programs tap into the creativity of audiences of all ages, inviting them to make their own music in all genres, express their viewpoints, and raise their voices. WMI shares an extensive range of online music education resources and program materials for free with teachers, families, orchestras, arts organizations, and music lovers worldwide. As a leader in music education, WMI generates new knowledge through original research, which inform Carnegie Hall's own programs and are also available as a resource to artists, organizations, and peers.



For more information, please visit: carnegiehall.org/Education

About Black Music Action Coalition



Inspired by #BlackOutTuesday-the day on June 2, 2020 when the music industry went silent to join the fight for equality-200 preeminent artist managers, attorneys, business managers, agents, and other industry executives joined forces, instituting and introducing the first ever Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC). Together, these individuals form one common voice, representing the interests of artists, producers, songwriters and executives.



This advocacy organization endeavors to uphold and actualize the mission of Black Lives Matter in the music industry, and reach racial justice not just across labels, publishers, agencies, distributors, and DSP's but throughout society at large. BMAC works together with various business leaders to hold companies accountable and implement systems to ensure change takes root. The group fosters and shepherds various educational, mental health, financial literacy, entrepreneurship, policing, social justice, and political causes that directly impact Black communities.

Photo credit: Fadi Kheir