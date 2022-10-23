Carly Simon Releases Statement on the Passing of Sisters Joanna and Lucy Simon

Carly Simon paid tribute to her sisters Joanna and Lucy Simon in a statement released to Entertainment Weekly. Opera singer Joanna Simon, 85, succumbed to the effects of thyroid cancer just one day after her sister, Broadway composer Lucy Simon, 82, died from metastatic breast cancer.

"I am filled with sorrow to speak about the passing of Joanna and Lucy Simon," Carly said. "Their loss will be long and haunting. As sad as this day is, it's impossible to mourn them without celebrating their incredible lives that they lived."

"We were three sisters who not only took turns blazing trails and marking courses for one another, we were each others secret shares," the singer continued. "The co-keepers of each other's memories. I have no words to explain the feeling of suddenly being the only remaining direct offspring of Richard and Andrea Simon."

Joanna and Lucy "touched everyone they knew and those of us they've left behind will be lucky and honored to carry their memories forward," Carly concluded.

Broadway composer Lucy Simon, is best known for her contributions to the musical adaptations of The Secret Garden and Doctor Zhivago. In 1991 she would become only the third female composer to have a show on Broadway. The Secret Garden ran for 709 performances on Broadway, won two Tony awards and has been performed all over the world.

For her work over the years, Lucy received a Tony nomination, Grammy and Drama Desk Awards and in 2018 Samuel French Award for Sustained Excellence in American Theater. Lucy also wrote and produced the songs and soundtrack for the multi-award winning HBO movie, The Positively True Adventures of the Alleged Texas Cheerleader Murdering Mom in 1993.

Joanna Simon was a classical singer who was seen on opera and concert stages since 1962. Throughout her career, Joanna was heard onstage and on record with New York City Opera, Seattle Opera, the New York Philharmonic, the Vienna Philharmonic, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, and more.

Joanna was an award-winning journalist who appeared on PBS's MacNeil-Lehrer News Hour. She earned a 1991 Emmy Award for her report on bipolar disorder and creativity.

