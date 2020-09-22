Carey Mulligan Joins Leonard Bernstein Biopic MAESTRO

She plats Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein, wife of the great composer.

Carey Mulligan has been cast as Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein, the wife of legendary composer Leonard Bernstein, in Bradley Cooper's upcoming biopic "Maestro."

Cooper will star as Bernstein. He also directs, and co-penned the script with Josh Singer ("Spotlight").

Maestro will tell the complex love story of Leonard and Felicia, a story that spans over 30 years-from the time they met in 1946 at a party and continuing through two engagements, a 25 year marriage, and three children: Jamie Bernstein, Alexander Bernstein and Nina Bernstein Simmons.

"We're absolutely thrilled that Carey Mulligan will play our mother in Maestro," said daughter Jamie Bernstein. "Carey will surely capture Felicia's unique combination of wit, warmth, elegant beauty, and depth of emotion. We also love the way Carey conveys a kind of storybook European grace, which was something our mother embodied as well."

"I was struck by Carey ever since I saw her on stage many years ago and I haven't missed a performance of hers since," said Cooper. "I am humbled to be working with such a mammoth talent, as well as such a kind person in Carey."

Carey Mulligan appeared in Skylight on Broadway and The Seagull both on Broadway and in London (at The Royal Court Theatre), and Off Broadway in Through a Glass Darkly at the New York Theatre Workshop. Her films include Inside Llewyn Davis, The Great Gatsby, Shame, Drive, Never Let Me Go, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, Brothers, Public Enemies, An Education (Academy AwardÂ® nomination), The Greatest, Pride & Prejudice, and When Did You Last See Your Father? (British Independent Film Award and Evening Standard Film Award nominations for Most Promising Newcomer).

